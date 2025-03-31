Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Purchases CallAI and AQUA Health Coach Platforms for $3.9 Million in Cash and Stock

Strategic Expansion: Nixxy purchases two advanced AI software platforms to broaden its portfolio and capabilities in telecom and healthcare technology.

Telecom Synergy: CallAI's technology is expected to augment Nixxy's Auralink AI telecom subsidiary, enhancing the Company's AI-driven voice communication offerings.

Healthcare Innovation: AQUA Health Coach adds a GPT-4 powered platform aimed at addressing inefficiencies in patient health engagement and wellness coaching.

U.S.-Focused Deployment: Initial rollout of the newly purchased solutions is planned for US clients, with potential collaboration opportunities with international partners over time.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company") today announced that it has purchased two software systems - CallAITM and AQUA Health CoachTM - from Aqua Software Technology, Inc.

Aqua Software, headquartered in Canada, is a cloud-based software solutions company. Nixxy actively evaluates AI software solutions globally to identify promising technologies available at attractive valuations. The transaction is valued at $3.9 million in a combination of cash and restricted common stock. It adds an AI-based outbound/inbound enterprise calling system and a GPT-4 powered health engagement platform to Nixxy's growing technology portfolio.

Strategic Fit and Use Cases

CallAI, an AI-driven outbound and inbound calling software platform, complements Nixxy's existing AI-driven telecommunication systems by introducing advanced automation for voice calls. It is designed to streamline enterprise call workflows through intelligent outbound dialing and natural language processing for inbound inquiries. CallAI is deployable on public or private cloud architectures, making it suitable for organizations - including those with high privacy and regulatory compliance requirements. Nixxy plans to integrate key components of CallAI into its telecom subsidiary, Auralink AI, to enhance the performance and value of its services such as interactive voice response (IVR) and smart call routing.

AQUA Health Coach, a digital health engagement platform powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, addresses inefficiencies in patient health engagement by providing healthcare patients with personalized, AI-driven coaching and support. Users interact with AQUA Health Coach via a conversational interface that features visual elements like voice and lip-synced digital avatars, offering a more lifelike engagement experience. By incorporating AQUA Health Coach into its portfolio, Nixxy aims to help healthcare organizations increase patient adherence to care plans and wellness programs - improving patient outcomes for insurers and healthcare organizations - through scalable, round-the-clock AI interactions.

Together, these AI-powered solutions form a future-ready foundation for intelligent, scalable, and human-centric digital engagement.

Commenting on the transaction, Nixxy Interim CEO Miles Jennings said, "Our purchase of CallAI and AQUA Health Coach AI software represents a strategic step forward to increase the value of our company and strengthen our overall service proposition. Both serve to diversify Nixxy's AI solutions across industries. Each platform solves distinct, high-impact challenges - from streamlining enterprise communications to fostering better patient engagement and outcomes."

"We are excited to bring these technologies into the Nixxy family and synergistically integrate their capabilities with our existing offerings, including our telecom-focused Auralink AITM subsidiary," Jennings added. "Our team is focused on executing a smooth, innovative integration to deliver high value to our customers and shareholders."

Large, Rapidly Growing Addressable Markets

Analysts at Precedence Research report, "The global call center AI market size accounted for $3.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around $25.84 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 23.11%. The North America call center AI market size is calculated at $1.36 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.26% during the forecast period.

Call Center AI Market Key Takeaways

North America generated more than 42% of the revenue share in 2023.

By component, the services segment is expected to witness a significant pace of growth during the forecast period.

By deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to maintain its position in the market. The cloud deployment segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the predictive call routing segment is expected to hold the largest share among other application segments during the forecast period.

By enterprises, the large-scale enterprises segment leads the global call center AI market, the small and medium-scale enterprises segment will grow at a significant rate."

Similarly, analysts at Grand View Research report, "The global chatbot market size was estimated at $7.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2025 to 2030. The chatbot industry is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Businesses are increasingly adopting chatbots to enhance customer interactions and streamline operations. These virtual assistants provide 24/7 availability, reducing response times and improving user satisfaction.

Industries such as e-commerce, banking, and data privacy & compliance are particularly benefitting from these innovations.

The integration of natural language processing has enabled chatbots to handle complex queries with greater accuracy.

This has expanded their use beyond customer support to areas like sales and internal operations."

Deployment Focus: U.S. and Global Outlook

Initially, Nixxy plans to deploy CallAI and AQUA Health Coach for U.S.-based B2B clients reflecting the Company's focus on domestic market needs and regulatory compliance. This US-first approach allows Nixxy to ensure each solution meets high standards for performance, security, and privacy, in its primary market. In parallel, Nixxy will explore opportunities to collaborate with international partners to adapt these platforms for global markets to enable organizations worldwide to benefit from AI-enhanced telecom and healthcare engagement solutions.

CallAI - AI-based Outbound/Inbound Calling Software Performance Highlights

Intelligent Call Automation: Automates outbound calling campaigns and handles inbound calls using AI-driven voice assistants, reducing the need for manual dialing and minimizing customers' hold times

Natural Language IVR : Leverages natural language processing to interact with callers in real time, enabling human-like responses and efficient call routing without cumbersome touch-tone menus

Predictive Dialing & Analytics : Uses machine learning to optimize call scheduling and connect rates, while providing analytics on call outcomes to continually improve the efficiency of customer outreach strategies

Auralink Integration : Planned integration with the Company's Auralink AI subsidiary's telecom infrastructure, enhancing voice networks with smart call routing, automated responses, and AI-driven customer interactions

Scalable & Compliant: Scales to handle high call volumes for enterprise use, while maintaining compliance with U.S. telecommunications regulations and consumer protection standards. Deployable on public or private cloud servers.

AQUA Health Coach - GPT-4-Powered Health Engagement Platform Performance Highlights

Personalized AI Health Coaching : Delivers tailored health and wellness guidance through a conversational AI coach, using GPT-4 to address individual patient questions and goals with empathy and accuracy

Improved Patient Engagement : Automates routine follow-ups, appointment reminders, and wellness check-ins to keep patients engaged in their care plans between clinical visits, helping reduce gaps in care and improving patient compliance and outcomes

Data-Driven Insights : Analyzes user interaction data (with industry-standard HIPAA privacy safeguards) to provide healthcare providers with actionable insights into patient population common issues, engagement levels, and areas that may require individual patient intervention

Secure & Compliant : Built with strong data security measures and in compliance with healthcare regulations (HIPAA), ensuring that sensitive health information is handled safely and responsibly

Flexible Integration & Multi-Modal UI: Offers simple integration into existing healthcare systems and apps via APIs. It can leverage interactive avatars or voice inputs to enhance user experiences

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is a publicly traded technology company focused on harnessing AI-driven solutions to transform technologically fragmented industries. By acquiring and integrating advanced platforms, Nixxy aims to strategically unlock potential, accelerate digital disruption, and create long-term value. Nixxy's current focus includes Auralink AI, its telecom, AI billing and Communications Platform as a Service(CpaaS) software subsidiary delivering innovative AI-powered services to a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at https://www.nixxy.com.

