Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)

During March 2025, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator Bioscience") has increased as a result of the rights issue of units which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 2 December 2024 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 13 January 2025, as well as the directed issue of units to guarantors in the rights issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 20 February 2025, pursuant to the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 13 January 2025.

As of 31 March 2025, the total number of outstanding shares in Alligator Bioscience amounts to 16,906,256,503, whereof 16,905,477,334 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 779,169 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. The total number of votes as of 31 March 2025 amounts to 16,905,555,250.9.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-03-31 15:00 CEST.

Attachments

Change in number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
