Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Shipwell, a leader in AI-integrated transportation management, visibility, and freight procurement solutions, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems1, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the report. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"We're honored to be named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems," said Greg Price, Shipwell CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe this recognition highlights our dedication to helping businesses achieve operational excellence through advanced technology and a unified platform. By integrating cutting-edge tech like AI workers, IoT integrations, automation, advanced visibility, and insightful analytics, we're addressing the real challenges our customers face today while preparing them for the needs of tomorrow."

Shipwell's Transportation Management System (TMS) is purpose-built to navigate the particular difficulties faced by industries such as food and beverage, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and retail, where precision, adaptability, and efficiency are critical. Several platform enhancements over the last year include:

Air Visibility: Shipwell's TMS provides critical flight details for over 190 airlines, including flight status, estimated time of arrival (ETA), and near real-time tracking for greater shipment transparency.

IoT Provider Integration: Customers can easily activate their tracking and data solutions directly from Shipwell to gain real-time visibility into their shipments-location, condition, and beyond-all in one place.

AI Workers: Shipwell's 24/7/365 AI-powered logistics assistant, Swifty, intelligently consolidates carrier documents, creates dynamic shipping quotes, and responds to questions instantly, creating a better customer experience.

In 2024, Shipwell's platform saw record demand, with freight volumes and transaction levels more than doubling year-over-year, driven by a 27% increase in publicly traded enterprise customers. Supporting supply chains for publicly traded companies with a combined market cap of nearly $50 billion across North America, Shipwell is enabling many of these businesses as they prepare for global expansion. With over 60,000 monthly active users-including shippers, suppliers, carriers, brokers, and freight forwarders-Shipwell continues to demonstrate its growing adoption, collaborative strength, and ability to assist businesses as they scale and enter new markets.

"Our continued investment in research and development enables us to deliver capabilities that anticipate the needs of our customers, while our team's dedication to execution has driven significant growth in both customer adoption and revenue," continues Price. "We're excited to keep delivering on our mission to shape the future of supply chains and set a new standard for what's possible. This year we will focus on continuous delivery of value for our existing customers, while bringing in more capabilities across ocean, air, AI workers, suppliers, and key integration partners."

About Shipwell

Shipwell gives shippers and their teams the tools to run smart, resilient supply chains. Our AI-integrated Transportation Management System (TMS) combines power and ease of use to lower costs, improve customer experience and keep businesses agile. Put your logistics operations in the fast lane with real-time visibility, seamless connectivity, and dynamic automation. See how our all-in-one platform keeps your supply chain moving at shipwell.com.

SOURCE: Shipwell Inc.