Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTC Pink: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) ("Bravada" or the "Company") emphasizes the importance of the U.S. President's Executive Order dated March 20, 2025, entitled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production" and comments on expected benefits for the Company's projects.

The Executive Order invokes emergency powers pursuant to the Defence Production Act of 1950 with the stated objective of restoring the American mining industry and reducing dependence on mineral imports. Several actions are listed for U.S. projects including streamlining of permit and regulatory processes, prioritization of mining projects, and increased investment through several mechanisms. In addition, the Order also calls for clarifications to the Mining Act.

Of key significance to the Company, the Order specifically includes gold. Bravada's Wind Mountain project is an advanced-stage, past-producing gold/silver mine in a sparsely populated region of northwestern Nevada. The project is expected to benefit greatly from the push to return American mines to production as mandated by the White House. In addition, the positive economics identified in Wind Mountain's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study, as summarized below, are expected to be markedly enhanced from current precious metals prices which are substantially higher than those used in the 2022 study.

Recognizing the improved regulatory and market environments, the Company's Board has identified an independent Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") as the next step in further derisking the Wind Mountain project towards production and has requested management to provide a plan, including a budget, to achieve this objective.

Bravada President Joe Kizis commented, "Nevada is one of the most fertile regions in the world to explore for gold and other metals, and the State has many advantages when developing new mines. Yet, despite those advantages and widespread recognition that new sources of metals need to be discovered in politically reliable countries, exploration for new deposits in the U.S. has been hampered by increasingly long lead times to develop new mines. This Executive Order marks a strong shift towards recognising the importance of finding and developing new metal sources in the U.S. in a timely manner. We have always recognized Wind Mountain's strong potential for a rapid return to production and will now look to accelerate that process in light of recent developments and rising commodity prices. We look forward to further updates as we incorporate this new mandate into our exploration and development timelines across all our assets."

Wind Mountain Gold/Silver Flagship Property

Work by the Company has delineated a substantial gold and silver resource and delivered a positive PEA study that utilized US$1,750/oz gold and $21.00/oz silver for a Phase I operation in December 2022 (see news release dated January 23, 2023 for Technical Report filing information). In addition to a dramatic increase in metal prices since the PEA study was conducted, the following features were identified to further enhance the project:

A Phase II pad site was identified to extend mine-life of the in-pit resource (See news release dated March 03, 2023).

Additional exploration targets have been identified to further extend mining life, particularly the North Hill target, which is located directly uphill from the Pad II site.

The Company believes exploration targets have the potential to extend mine-life to more than 10 years.

Other Nevada Projects

In addition to broadly prioritizing the mining industry in the U.S., the Order calls for an inventory of earlier stage projects in the U.S. with a view to assessing them for prioritization and acceleration of exploration and development work. This new mandate is expected to benefit Bravada's suite of other gold and silver assets in Nevada while it advances its flagship Wind Mountain towards a production decision.

The Company currently has five gold and silver projects in Nevada that it is advancing with a view to partnership or sale:

East Walker - This new in 2024 property has geologic features comparable to large, high-grade low-sulfidation -type gold deposits like AngloGold Ashanti's discovery at Silicon/Merlin, which is also located within Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Gold trend. Bravada has assembled a large amount of historic data for the East Walker project and surrounding region, which was acquired by staking on open Federal ground. Historic data includes widely spaced surface rock-chip samples, with many grab samples assaying over 100ppb gold. Several 1980's-vintage conventional-rotary drill holes were drilled on southwestern portion of the claim group where they intersected gold assays of 0.4g/t to over 1g/t gold over significant intervals in deeply eroded portions of the stratigraphy, approximately 200m in elevational below paleosurface "hot spring" features exposed nearby. None of the property has been drilled to depths necessary to test for high-grade gold mineralization.

Highland - Many drill-ready, low-sulfidation vein targets remain on this large and largely alluvial-covered property with demonstrated high-grade gold and silver intercepts. Permitting has been completed for a 15-hole (2,600m) drilling program.

SF/HC - Two "Proof-of-Concept" drill holes in 2019 confirmed the presence of a gold system in favorable host rocks and structures, analogous to those at the large, high-grade Goldrush/Fourmile deposits nearby. Bravada plans to conduct soil sampling and an IP geophysical survey pending funding.

Gabel - Soil sampling was completed on a portion of Gabel in 2023 with results suggesting two mineralized faults on two third party contiguous properties intersect beneath gravel on Gabel; rock-chip sampling and historic drill holes nearby support that interpretation. Attractive drill targets have been identified on Bravada's limited claim position.

East Manhattan - Drill targets have been identified to further test low-sulfidation veins with multi-gram gold intersected by the Company's previous proof-of-concept drilling programs beneath gravel cover.

Past success with this model includes the 2023 signing of an earn-in agreement with Endeavour Silver to option Bravada's Baxter gold/silver project. Baxter is adjacent to Endeavour Silver's Bruner advanced project, and shallow oxide mineralization discovered, but not fully delineated, on Baxter could enhance the development of the combined properties. These properties are also expected to benefit from the Executive Order.

Bravada also holds a royalty on a high-grade gold property in Ontario and on a near-surface barite deposit in central Nevada, as a result of successful past project sales.

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 756 claims for approximately 5,600 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investor commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513) is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

