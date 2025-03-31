NewOrg Management System, Inc.: NewOrg Expands in Canada With Toronto Headquarters & Incorporation

Expansion Enhances NewOrg's Ability to Deliver Secure, Compliant Services to Social Impact Organizations Across Canada

NewOrg Management System, a leading provider of data management solutions for nonprofits and social service organizations, is pleased to announce the formal incorporation of NewOrg Canada. With a newly established headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, this expansion supports the continued growth of NewOrg's partnerships with Canadian municipalities, Indigenous tribal organizations, social service agencies, and Canadian Immigration and Resettlement (IRCC) programs.

For over 18 years, NewOrg has been a trusted technology partner for Canadian nonprofits, ensuring full compliance with PIPEDA (Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act) and FOIP (Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act). The company has always prioritized data sovereignty, with all Canadian nonprofit data securely hosted in Toronto-based data centers.

"As demand for secure, compliant, and flexible social services software grows in Canada, formalizing our Canadian operations allows us to better serve the unique needs of our partners," said David Crouch, President and Founder of NewOrg. "As a native of Toronto, I have always been deeply connected to the Canadian nonprofit landscape. Our collaboration with municipalities, Indigenous communities, and social service agencies across Canada has deepened our understanding of the challenges they face, and this expansion reinforces our ability to provide innovative, long-term solutions tailored to their needs."

Supporting Critical Canadian Services

NewOrg's platform plays a vital role in supporting housing, employment, immigration, family, and other social services across Canada. By working with organizations that provide essential support to newcomers, Indigenous communities, and vulnerable populations, NewOrg is dedicated to ensuring Canadian nonprofits have the tools they need to streamline operations, meet compliance requirements, and drive greater impact.

Seamless Transition for Canadian Partners

The newly incorporated NewOrg Canada will operate as a legally distinct entity, ensuring stability for its partners while continuing to collaborate with NewOrg's U.S. team on joint development, intellectual property, and select support services to maximize efficiency and expertise. This transition will have no impact on existing services, and NewOrg will provide further updates on administrative changes - including billing modifications such as address updates, wire instructions, GST, and currency adjustments - as they become available.

NewOrg provides comprehensive, cloud-based case management, client tracking, donor management, and reporting solutions designed to support nonprofits, social service agencies, and municipal programs. With a focus on security, compliance, and efficiency, NewOrg empowers organizations across Canada and the U.S. to streamline data management and improve service delivery.

