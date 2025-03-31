VIVA Pediatric Healthcare Expands With Acquisition of Two PPECCs in Longview and Lubbock, Texas

VIVA Pediatric Healthcare proudly announces the expansion of its pediatric care services with the acquisition of two Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Centers (PPECCs) in Longview and Lubbock, Texas. Lauve's Pediatric Longview and Lauve's Pediatric Lubbock are now officially part of the VIVA Pediatrics family, continuing their commitment to exceptional pediatric care with the same trusted clinical teams and operating hours.

This acquisition strengthens VIVA Pediatrics' mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care for medically fragile children. A PPECC, also known as a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Center, is a specialized facility designed to support children with complex medical conditions, those transitioning from hospital to home who require continued skilled nursing care and therapies, and children needing ongoing developmental and social support. These centers provide skilled nursing care in a stimulating, child-friendly environment during daytime hours, giving parents peace of mind and flexibility in managing their family's needs.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that children with complex medical needs receive the highest level of care in a nurturing environment," said Erica Colmenero, RN, Owner & Founder of VIVA Pediatrics."With this acquisition, we are expanding access to specialized care while ensuring continuity for families who already depend on these centers."

With these new locations, VIVA Pediatrics continues to broaden its reach across Texas, offering families additional options for pediatric healthcare tailored to their child's unique needs. Parents and caregivers can rest assured that the same skilled teams of nurses and therapists will continue providing the high-quality, individualized care that Lauve's Pediatric Centers have long been known for.

New PPECC Location Information: Longview Medical Day Center

403 Enterprise Street

Longview, TX 75604 (903) 230-8110 Lubbock Medical Day Center

14 Briercroft Office Park

Lubbock, TX 79412 (806) 993-5090



About VIVA Pediatric Healthcare

VIVA Pediatric Healthcare is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate home health and pediatric day center services for medically fragile children. With a focus on individualized care, skilled nursing, and therapy services, VIVA Pediatrics partners with families to create a supportive environment where children can thrive while receiving comprehensive care beyond their medical needs. In addition to the newly acquired Longview and Lubbock PPECC facilities, VIVA Pediatrics has offices in Richardson, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas, serving families across these regions. VIVA Pediatrics has also begun construction on a center in The Colony, Texas, which is due to open by the end of the year. For more information about VIVA Pediatric Healthcare and its services, visit www.vivapeds.com or contact (469) 341-7772.

