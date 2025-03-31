Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VIVA Pediatric Healthcare Expands With Acquisition of Two PPECCs in Longview and Lubbock, Texas

Finanznachrichten News

RICHARDSON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / VIVA Pediatric Healthcare proudly announces the expansion of its pediatric care services with the acquisition of two Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Centers (PPECCs) in Longview and Lubbock, Texas. Lauve's Pediatric Longview and Lauve's Pediatric Lubbock are now officially part of the VIVA Pediatrics family, continuing their commitment to exceptional pediatric care with the same trusted clinical teams and operating hours.

This acquisition strengthens VIVA Pediatrics' mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care for medically fragile children. A PPECC, also known as a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Center, is a specialized facility designed to support children with complex medical conditions, those transitioning from hospital to home who require continued skilled nursing care and therapies, and children needing ongoing developmental and social support. These centers provide skilled nursing care in a stimulating, child-friendly environment during daytime hours, giving parents peace of mind and flexibility in managing their family's needs.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that children with complex medical needs receive the highest level of care in a nurturing environment," said Erica Colmenero, RN, Owner & Founder of VIVA Pediatrics."With this acquisition, we are expanding access to specialized care while ensuring continuity for families who already depend on these centers."

With these new locations, VIVA Pediatrics continues to broaden its reach across Texas, offering families additional options for pediatric healthcare tailored to their child's unique needs. Parents and caregivers can rest assured that the same skilled teams of nurses and therapists will continue providing the high-quality, individualized care that Lauve's Pediatric Centers have long been known for.

New PPECC Location Information:

Longview Medical Day Center
403 Enterprise Street
Longview, TX 75604

(903) 230-8110

Lubbock Medical Day Center
14 Briercroft Office Park
Lubbock, TX 79412

(806) 993-5090


About VIVA Pediatric Healthcare

VIVA Pediatric Healthcare is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate home health and pediatric day center services for medically fragile children. With a focus on individualized care, skilled nursing, and therapy services, VIVA Pediatrics partners with families to create a supportive environment where children can thrive while receiving comprehensive care beyond their medical needs. In addition to the newly acquired Longview and Lubbock PPECC facilities, VIVA Pediatrics has offices in Richardson, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas, serving families across these regions. VIVA Pediatrics has also begun construction on a center in The Colony, Texas, which is due to open by the end of the year. For more information about VIVA Pediatric Healthcare and its services, visit www.vivapeds.com or contact (469) 341-7772.

Contact Information

Jennifer Thomas
VP of Operations
jthomas@vivapeds.com
469-341-7772

.

SOURCE: VIVA Pediatric Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.