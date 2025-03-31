AgozTech LLC Unveils UL-Certified Wall Adapter and Cable: Powering Safety and Performance

Solving Industry Needs from Warehouse to Retail

AgozTech LLC, a leader in B2B wholesale tech accessories for frontline workers, announces the launch of its latest product: a UL-Certified Wall Adapter and Cable designed to deliver unparalleled safety, reliability, and performance. Engineered to meet the demands of industries like logistics, healthcare, and retail, this cutting-edge charging solution ensures that mobile devices stay powered in even the most challenging environments.

AgozTech Unveils UL-Certified Wall Adapter and Cable: Powering Safety and Performance

UL-Certified Wall Adapter and USB-A to USB-C cable combo product.

The new wall adapter and cable combo boasts a robust design with a tangle-free, reinforced cable, and a fast-charging adapter. Compatible with a wide range of devices-including Zebra mobile computers, Honeywell handheld scanners, and PAX POS (Point-of-sale) Terminals -this product is tailored to keep frontline workers connected and productive. The UL certification, a globally recognized safety standard, guarantees protection against overheating, short-circuiting, and other hazards, making it a trusted choice for businesses prioritizing uptime and employee safety.

With over 70% of frontline workers relying on mobile devices daily, according to a recent industry report, the need for safe and efficient charging solutions has never been greater-a challenge AgozTech's latest innovation directly addresses. Rooted in a commitment to empower the mobile workforce with reliable technology, AgozTech designed this UL-Certified charger to set a new standard for safety and performance in the field.

Key features of the UL-Certified Wall Adapter and Cable include:

Supports Fast Charging : Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Adapter for rapid mobile device power-ups.

Durable Design : A reinforced, 6-foot cable built to withstand daily wear and tear.

Universal Compatibility : Works seamlessly with leading USB-C charging port mobile devices used in professional settings.

Safety First: UL certification ensures protection against electrical risks.

The launch comes on the heels of AgozTech's recent website and branding refresh, further solidifying its position as a go-to provider of tech accessories for businesses worldwide. The new charger is now available for purchase, with special pricing for wholesale orders to support companies equipping their teams for success.

For more information about the UL-Certified Wall Adapter and Cable or to explore AgozTech's full range of innovative solutions, visit www.agoztech.com or email - info@agoztech.com.

