Paper Transport Surpasses 80 Million Natural Gas Miles, Strengthening Commitment to Sustainable Freight Solutions

Paper Transport (PTI), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable freight solutions, proudly announces that it has surpassed 80 million natural gas miles, further reinforcing its dedication to reducing carbon emissions in the trucking industry.

This milestone reflects PTI's ongoing investment in alternative fuel technology, including Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which provide shippers with a cleaner and more sustainable transportation option. By leveraging RNG-powered trucks, PTI has displaced over 12.8 million gallons of diesel to date, significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

"Our commitment to sustainability isn't just a talking point-it's a measurable impact," said Ben Schill, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Paper Transport. "Crossing the 80 million natural gas mile mark proves that alternative fuel trucking isn't just the future-it's happening now. We're proud to help our shippers meet their sustainability goals while driving real change in freight transportation."

Driving the Industry Forward

As sustainability and supply chain efficiency take center stage, Paper Transport remains at the forefront of sustainable freight solutions. By continuing to invest in RNG, CNG, and cutting-edge fuel efficiency technology, the company is positioning itself-and its customers-for long-term success in an evolving logistics landscape.

For businesses looking to make sustainability a competitive advantage, PTI offers dedicated transportation solutions that align with environmental, regulatory, and financial goals.

About Paper Transport

Paper Transport (PTI) is a top 100 for-hire truckload carrier specializing in dedicated truckload, intermodal, and brokerage solutions. Focusing on innovation, safety, and sustainability, PTI partners with shippers to deliver reliable, scalable, and environmentally responsible transportation solutions. Learn more at papertransport.com.

Contact Information

Cate Whitman

Commercial Marketing Manager

cwhitman@papertransport.com

(920) 617-5412





SOURCE: PTI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire