Tax Tech Market worth $36.72 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Tax Tech Market will grow from USD 18.53 billion in 2024 to USD 36.72 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The accelerated rise of international commerce and e-commerce substantially drives the complexity of tax compliance among businesses with global operations. Each country has different tax laws, VAT/GST systems, and digital reporting mandates, which challenge manual handling. Cross-border trade, digital services, and various treatments of taxes are also adding to the complexity. Therefore, companies are adopting centralized tax technology platforms that provide scalable and automated solutions to manage various tax requirements effectively. The systems help achieve global tax compliance, reduce mistakes, and increase operations visibility. Precision, consistency, and flexibility in a fast-paced global landscape are some of the primary drivers of using sophisticated tax tech solutions.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the offering, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the Tax Tech Market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for automation, compliance, and real-time tax reporting across industries. Organizations in more significant quantities are implementing tax software solutions to automate tax calculations, manage regulatory updates, and reduce manual errors. These solutions provide advanced features such as e-filing, audit support, analytics, and system integration with enterprises, enabling business houses to make tax operations more accurate and efficient. With governments worldwide adopting complex and dynamic taxation regulations, firms are turning towards robust digital solutions to ensure on-time compliance and minimize financial risk. The rise of cloud-based tax solutions drives further adoption, offering scalability, security, and cost savings. The increased need for digital transformation in finance teams and the necessity to maintain transparency in taxation practices are a few of the key drivers fueling the dominance of the solutions segment in this market.

Based on the vertical type, the IT & telecom segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The IT & Telecom sector is expected to grow in the Tax Tech Market, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth follows as businesses within this industry scale up their digitalization initiatives and come under increased pressure to remain compliant with changing tax laws across various geographies. With massive amounts of data and frequent cross-border payments, IT & Telecom firms are adopting advanced taxation technologies like AI-based tools, cloud solutions, and automated reporting platforms to simplify complex tax processes and minimize chances of error. These solutions not only save time but also help companies maintain agility in the face of a fast-changing regulatory environment. Therefore, the need for more innovative, scalable tax tech is increasing rapidly in this segment and is, as such, a key factor driving market expansion.

Based on the regions, the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register the second-highest CAGR in the tax tech industry over the forecast period, led by extensive government-initiated digital tax reforms and rising adoption of e-invoicing and compliance solutions. Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya are transforming Africa with solutions such as ETA's e-receipt system, FIRS's TaxPro Max, and KRA's eTIMS to enhance tax transparency and prevent evasion. In the Middle East, UAE's EmaraTax and Saudi Arabia's ZATCA-led e-invoicing demonstrate a healthy regulatory pace towards real-time, networked tax systems. The Gulf nations of Bahrain and Oman are in catch-up mode, too, making investments in platforms with SAP and PwC as partners. South Africa has consistently progressed with SARS's electronic customs and eFiling enhancements. As infrastructure enhances and informal economies go digital, the region offers robust growth opportunities for tax tech suppliers, placing MEA in a fast-evolving position as a hub for advanced tax administration solutions.

Top Key Companies in Tax Tech Market:

Some of the tax tech vendors are Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), H&R Block (US), Avalara (US), and Vertex.inc (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), SAP (Germany), ADP (US), Sovos (US), Intuit (US) and Xero (New Zealand).

