Bruce Rothney, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferies Securities, Inc. ("Jefferies" or the "Company"), joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company becoming a Trading Firm on TSX, TSXV, and Alpha.





Jefferies opened JSINC, a Broker Dealer in Canada as part of an international expansion of its core Wall Street operations and will offer investment-banking and capital-markets services to its Canadian corporate, institutional and government clients.

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth and asset management services. With more than 47 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies, and governments. Founded in 1962, Jefferies started as a single office in Los Angeles focused on trading institutional equities. The company has now expanded its services to include investment banking, equities, fixed income, asset management and wealth management with presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

