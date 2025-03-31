Clinical Trial Supplies Market worth $8.18 billion in 2030 with 8.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Clinical Trial Supplies Market, valued at US$4.85 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.9%, reaching US$5.34 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$8.18 billion by 2030. The clinical trial supplies market is skyrocketing due to various factors such as the adoption of digital solutions, AI, and blockchain for tracking and optimizing supply distribution, increasing demand for specialized storage and transportation solutions, and growing use of comparators in head-to-head studies. Furthermore, higher R&D spending by pharma and biotech companies and government and private funding initiatives supporting drug development is further propelling the market growth.

By services segment, the services segment is sub-segmented into Logistics & distribution services, storage & retention services, packaging, labelling and blinding services, manufacturing services, comparator sourcing services and other services. The logistics & distribution services segmented dominated the market. The shift toward decentralized and direct-to-patient (DTP) trials has increased the need for flexible distribution models, enabling home-based delivery with real-time monitoring. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand their pipelines, there is a growing need for comparators, ancillary supplies, and investigational drugs, driving the demand for specialized sourcing services the sourcing & procurement services segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR.

By phase segment, the phase segment is divided into phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV and Phase BA/BE. The Phase III segment dominated the Clinical Trial Supplies Market in 2024 due to its critical role in the drug development process, requiring large-scale patient recruitment and extensive supply chain management. The Phase II segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the Clinical Trial Supplies Market due to the increasing number of drug candidates advancing from preclinical to early-stage clinical trials. The rising focus on innovative therapies, including biologics, gene therapies, and targeted drugs, has led to a surge in Phase II trials, which assess the efficacy and optimal dosing of investigational treatments.

By therapeutic area, the therapeutic area segment is further divided into oncology, neurology, respiratory disorder, metabolic disorder/endocrinology, cardiovascular system disorders, dermatology, gastrointestinal, immunological disorder, infectious diseases, psychiatry, ophthalmology, haematology, genitourinary and women's health, and others. Oncology segment dominated the segment in 2024 owing to various factors such as increased number of clinical trials in oncology. Oncology trials require specialized drug formulations, complex dosing regimens, and stringent regulatory compliance, increasing the need for efficient supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and sourcing of comparator drugs.

By end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs and Other end users. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the segment in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the highest significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2030. The dominance of the segment is attributable to the rise of biologics, cell & gene therapies, and personalized medicine has further fueled their need for specialized logistics, cold chain storage, and regulatory-compliant distribution. The CROs and CDMOs segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the clinical trial supplies market due to the increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trial operations by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

By geography, the Clinical Trial Supplies market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America dominated the Clinical Trial Supplies Market due to its strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, high R&D investments, and well-established clinical trial infrastructure. The United States leads the region with the highest number of clinical trials, driven by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and CDMOs, as well as a favourable regulatory framework established by the FDA.

The prominent players operating in the Clinical Trial Supplies market Almac Group (UK), Novo Holdings A/S (Denmark), Marken (UPS) (US), PCI Pharma Services (US), Sharp Services LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Cencora, Inc. (US), Myonex (US), Clinigen Limited (UK), Inceptua Group (Luxembourg), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) is one of the dominant players in the clinical trial supplies market. Thermo Fisher operates 27 purpose-built GMP/GDP-compliant facilities, complemented by over 40 partner depots across five continents. This extensive infrastructure ensures regulatory-compliant movement, management, and delivery of supplies to more than 150 countries, supporting diverse therapeutic areas. The company operates in the clinical trial supplies market through its subsidiary Patheon. The company strongly focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain a leading market position. The company offers end-to-end clinical supply services, including manufacturing, packaging, labeling, storage, distribution, and comparator sourcing.

Novo Holdings A/S (Denmark):

Novo Holdings A/S (Denmark) is one of the leading players in the clinical trial supplies market. The company operates in the market through Catalent. Catalent is a leading CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) with expertise in biologics, gene therapy, and small molecule drug development. Catalent operates eight facilities across the US, EU, and Asia/Pacific regions, complemented by a network of over 50 depots spanning six continents. This extensive infrastructure ensures efficient management and distribution of clinical supplies worldwide. Catalent has invested in expanding its facilities to meet increasing demands. For instance, the company initiated a USD 20 million expansion of its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany.

