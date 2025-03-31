Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 31 March 2025 Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (MYI) Edison issues report on Murray International Trust (LSE: MYI) Murray International Trust (MYI) is managed by Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick at Aberdeen Group. While FY24 results lagged those of its global reference index, the managers are fulfilling their brief of generating an above-average dividend yield along with both income and capital growth from a diversified portfolio of global equities. Connaghan and Fitzpatrick also aim to preserve capital during periods of stock market volatility. MYI has no exposure to the 'Magnificent 7' US mega-cap technology stocks, as these companies are not a natural fit with the trust's mandate, as they would contribute a very low or zero level of income. This has had a significant negative impact on MYI's performance in recent years, but is now providing a tailwind as the 'Magnificent 7' stocks are coming under pressure in volatile global markets. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



