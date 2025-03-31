Preliminary results for the year ended 31 -4

DJ Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces strong preliminary financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

"In 2024, our stable operational performance and favourable gold prices drove robust financial results. We met our production and cost guidance as well as launched our ambitious long-term investment program. 2025 should see continued ramp-up in our investments, particularly with the start of the active construction of Ertis POX and Green Power Project at Varvara", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The discussion below covers the results of continuing operations, excluding those from the discontinued Russian segment of our business, which was sold in March 2024 and is categorised as a discontinued operation in the accompanying financial statements. The comparatives are restated in the same way. As required by IFRS 5, cash flows include amounts of discontinued operations unless otherwise stated.

-- In 2024, revenue increased by 49% to USUSD 1,328 million. Average realised gold price surged by 23% againstthe backdrop of the corresponding market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was largely stable year-on-year(y-o-y) at 490 Koz, while GE sales increased by 22% y-o-y to 566 Koz as in H1 the Company managed to unwindsignificant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles.

-- The Company's Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] were USUSD 971/GE oz within USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz guidance, up 8%y-o-y. The increase was driven by domestic inflation and price-driven higher mining tax, partly offset by the KZT(Kazakhstani tenge) devaluation and inventory sales.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,298/GE oz, within the USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE ozguidance. A 3% y-o-y increase was driven by the same factors as TCC, though the Company recorded a decrease insustaining CAPEX per ounce.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 62% to USUSD 712 million, driven by revenue growth that more than offset arise in costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 54% (2023: 49%).

-- Underlying net earnings1 grew to USUSD 499 million (2023: USUSD 151 million), while net earnings[2] were USUSD533 million (2023: USUSD 272 million including USUSD 170 million forex gains).

-- Net operating cash inflow from continuing operations increased fivefold to USUSD 650 million (2023: USUSD 126million).

-- Capital expenditure (CAPEX) from continuing operations was up 44% to USUSD 208 million[3], 8% below theoriginal guidance of USUSD 225 million, mostly due to delayed purchases at Ertis POX.

-- The Company generated positive free cash flow1 from continuing operations of USUSD 435 million, asignificant improvement from negative USUSD 3 million in 2023. Of this, USUSD 178 million was strategically allocatedto M&A and growth investments in H2, namely the acquisition of Syrymbet and an investment loan to Bai Tau Minerals.

-- In March 2024, the Company completed the sale of its Russian business by way of disposal of 100% of theJSC Polymetal share capital to JSC Mangazeya Plus. As a result, the Company deconsolidated USUSD 2.20 billion ofexternal net debt, settled USUSD 1.04 billion of its intragroup liabilities net of tax and received after-tax cashproceeds of USUSD 300 million, comprising cash consideration of USUSD 50 million and intercompany dividends retained bythe Company amounting to USUSD 250 million.

DEBT AND DIVIDEND

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2024. In 2024, the Board of Directors suspended dividendpayments until the Company achieves its medium-term growth targets and launches Ertis POX. This decision reflectsthe Company's commitment to prioritising long-term value creation through reinvestment in key strategicinitiatives. Future dividend distributions will be considered in alignment with the Company's financialperformance, liquidity position, and growth trajectory.

-- The Company's net cash[4] position was USUSD 374 million as of year-end versus USUSD 174 million net debt oncontinuing operations at previous year-end, or USUSD 2,383 million net debt including discontinued operations.

-- Gross debt was USUSD 322 million as of year-end, of which USUSD 179 million is scheduled to mature in 2025.The Company remains focused on proactive debt management and is considering various refinancing opportunities. InFebruary 2025, the Company secured a USUSD 60 million 7-year loan from Bank CenterCredit to finance the constructionof renewable energy projects and signed a new USUSD 100 million revolving credit facility with the EurasianDevelopment Bank.

2025 OUTLOOK

-- In FY 2025, the Company expects to deliver 470 Koz of GE output. The expected y-o-y decrease is driven bythe planned grade and recovery declines at both Kyzyl and Varvara operations.

-- At Kyzyl, concentrate delivery delays to the Amursk POX, resulting from operational challenges linked tothe impact of international sanctions against Russia, are expected to negatively impact revenue in Q1. These delayshave led to the accumulation of concentrate stockpiles in January-February in the amount of 57 Koz of metalcontained and the deferral of associated sales.

-- Costs are estimated to be in the ranges of USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz forAISC[5]. A y-o-y increase is expected mostly due to the grade and recovery decrease, and persisting domesticinflation, which will offset expected positive effects from the KZT devaluation. The estimate remains contingent onthe KZT/USUSD exchange rate, which has a significant effect on the Company's local currency denominated operatingcosts.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to reach USUSD 300 million. The y-o-y increase will be driven byconstruction of the Ertis POX (USUSD 160 million in 2025) and solar and gas power stations at Varvara. SustainingCAPEX will be represented by further expansion of a tailings storage facility (TSF) at Kyzyl, fleet replacement atKomar, exploration at the Elevator deposit (Varvara hub), and construction of a fire-assay laboratory in Karaganda,Kazakhstan.

-- With the start of the full-scale construction of Ertis POX, the Company is entering an intensiveinvestment phase, committing over USUSD 1 billion in development CAPEX over the next five years. The funding willrepresent a mix of the Company's cash flow and new financing.

-- The Company is also progressing the Syrymbet tin project, with initial investments scheduled to begin in2026. The current mid-term capital expenditure forecast does not yet reflect the next phase of CAPEX for Syrymbet,which remains subject to Board review.

Financial highlights[6] 2024 2023[7] Change 2023[8] Continuing Continuing and discontinued operations operations Revenue, USUSDm 1,328 893 +49% 3,025 Total cash cost[9], USUSD/GE oz 971 903 +8% 861 All-in sustaining cash cost4, USUSD/GE oz 1,298 1,263 +3% 1,276 Adjusted EBITDA4, USUSDm 712 440 +62% 1,458 Average realised gold price[10], USUSD/oz 2,409 1,953 +23% 1,929 Net earnings, USUSDm 533 272 +96% 528 Underlying net earnings4, USUSDm 499 151 +230% 615 Return on Assets4, % 28% N/A[11] N/A 17% Return on Equity (underlying)4, % 28% N/A6 N/A 15% Basic earnings per share, USUSD 1.13 0.57 +98% 1.11 Underlying EPS4, USUSD 1.05 0.32 +228% 1.30 Net (cash)/debt4, USUSDm (374) 174 N/M[12] 2,383 Net (cash) or debt / Adjusted EBITDA (0.53) 0.40 N/M7 1.64 CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE1 2024 20232 Change Cash flows from continuing operations Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 650 126 +417% Capital expenditure, USUSDm 208 144 +44% Free cash flow4, USUSDm 435 (3) N/M Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 548 (17) N/M Cash flows, total on continuing and discontinued operations Free cash flow4, USUSDm 532 (101) N/M Net cash outflow on disposal of Russian business, USUSDm (215) - N/A Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 64 (131) N/M

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS[13]

-- For the third consecutive year, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employeesand contractors within continuing operations. Accordingly, days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) remained atzero.

-- Gold equivalent output at continuing operations was largely stable y-o-y at 490 Koz and 3% above theoriginal production guidance of 475 Koz. In 2023, the Company produced 1.7 Moz of GE, including 1.2 Moz fromRussian assets sold in March 2024.

-- In 2024, the construction of Ertis POX was formally approved by the Board and the Company achievedsignificant milestones in advancing the project. It remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and thecommencement of full-scale construction proceeding as planned.

2024 2023 Change Production, GE Koz[14] 490 486 +1% Kyzyl 320 316 +1% Varvara 170 169 +0% Safety LTIFR[15] 0 0 - DIS2 0 0 - Fatalities Employees 0 0 - Contractors 0 0 -

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

-- Solidcore remains committed to sustainable development. In 2024, we refined our sustainability strategyto align with recent structural changes, updating our medium- and long-term environmental and climate targets toreflect our evolving asset portfolio and new development goals. The Company is now targeting a 45% reduction inScope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of this strategy, Solidcore will be focusingon developing its own energy sources to ensure the energy independence of our assets from external power grids.

-- In 2024, our GHG emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 6%, primarily due to our changing miningconditions, longer transportation routes and limitations on direct procurement of clean electricity from gridsuppliers.

-- We are advancing our voluntary afforestation project, aiming to expand it to 1,500 hectares by 2030. In2024, we successfully afforested a 28-hectare pilot plot near the Varvara site in the Kostanay region and securedofficial registration in the National Register of Carbon Projects of Kazakhstan.

-- In 2024, we reduced fresh water intensity for ore processing by 72%, lowering usage to 50 m3/1,000t,compared to 178 m3/1,000t in 2023 thanks to favourable weather and our closed-loop water recycling systems.Currently, 96% of the water used at our sites is recirculated, minimising our reliance on freshwater resources.

-- Solidcore increased its social investments in 2024 to USUSD 9.8 million, up 34% from USUSD 7.3 million in2023. These funds were directed toward education, local infrastructure, sports and cultural initiatives,reinforcing our commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the communities where we operate.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chair's statement

CEO statement

Operating review

Financial review

Principal risks and uncertainties

Going concern

Directors' responsibility statement

Financial statements

Alternative performance measures CHAIR'S STATEMENT

2024 marked the first year of my tenure as both a Board member and as the Chair. It was a challenging yet rewarding time to join, as the Board navigated a range of external issues, undertook major corporate restructuring and worked diligently to redefine the Company's strategy and internal processes.

The last 12 months have given me the opportunity to engage fully with the Board of Directors, whose opinions and contributions significantly influenced key discussions and decisions. As a representative of the largest shareholder, Maaden International Investment, and with their support, I am honoured to be a member and Chair of your Board and, using my professional expertise, particularly in Central Asia, to lead the Company toward its ambitious targets and restore shareholder value.

New scope, new vision

2024 saw the beginning of a new chapter in the Company's history with the completion of the divestment of the Russian business and subsequent cancellation of our listing on the Moscow Exchange. Crucially, this mitigated the risk of sanctions and paved the way for future independent development.

We have adopted a new growth strategy, in which we set out our ambitions to double in size by expanding our operations in Central Asia and exploring possible options in the Middle East. Along with a new corporate structure and a new strategy, we also took the decision to adopt a new name for the Company - Solidcore Resources - in order to clearly differentiate us from the previous entity.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan remains our primary jurisdiction for exploration and M&A activities. We have operated our business successfully and responsibly in the country since 2009. We were among the first listings on Astana International Exchange ("AIX"), shortly after it was established in 2019, and we have managed to build a strong reputation and political capital.

The country presents great opportunities in gold and base metals exploration backed by favourable regulatory framework. We are grateful for the ongoing cooperation and support from the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC") and Kazakhstan's authorities.

We have already introduced a winning combination of high-quality assets and technological expertise to Kazakhstan and are committed to further investment in new operations and exploration. Alongside this, we will continue to be a responsible corporate citizen supporting local communities and contributing to the country's climate goals.

In December 2024, the Board approved the Ertis POX project. Located in the Pavlodar region, this will be the first POX plant and the largest high-tech refractory gold processing hub in Central Asia. Ertis POX will not only secure 100% of in-house processing for 80% of our reserve base but also create capacity for other underutilised deposits in the country. The plant is expected to generate 500 direct new jobs for the region. From an environmental perspective, POX is recognised as the cleanest available refractory gold processing technology.

Board composition

During 2024, I was the sole addition to an established Board, composed of members with a well-rounded blend of skills and professional backgrounds in finance, law and corporate development. However, as we began to implement our growth strategy, it was clear that we needed to increase the depth of mining experience that we have. As such, we had been actively considering independent candidates for the Board with extensive expertise in mining and exploration, and in late January 2025, we appointed Abdulmonem Al-Murshidi as an Independent Non-Executive Director. His many years at senior roles within the mining industry combined with deep local knowledge of the Middle East, strengthens the Board's contribution to the Company's ambitious growth strategy.

Shareholder returns

We view the divestment of our Russian assets and the adoption of our new strategy as value-accretive moves. However, for the most part, that was not reflected in the share price during 2024. We believe the main reasons for this were twofold: firstly, the lack of international infrastructure in our home market to enable purchases by international investors and, secondly, an overhang of legacy investors from our listings on London and Moscow stock exchanges with a pure sell interest.

While the latter should taper off over time, we are actively working towards a resolution of the former and hope that AIFC will continue to support our efforts. For our own part, we acknowledge that we also need to achieve sufficient progress in the implementation of our strategy to restore shareholder value.

The company continues to consider the possibility of an additional stock listing on a major exchange, but does not expect it to occur in the near future, as it must first address remaining legacy sanctions challenges related to the tolling arrangement and achieve its growth targets.

We continue to regard dividend payments as the most effective instrument of returning value to shareholders and essential in underpinning our investment case. However, given the substantial investment needed to fund our growth strategy, including over USUSD1 billion of committed development capital expenditure over the next five years - the Board decided to suspend the dividend policy and regular dividends until the Ertis POX construction has been completed.

It also should be noted that about 7% of our share capital excluding treasury shares remains blocked under Euroclear after re-domiciliation in 2023. While we successfully unblocked a significant portion of shares through share exchanges in 2023-2024, dividends on the remaining blocked shares will be frozen on Euroclear accounts if they are paid. We are actively working to resolve this issue. The dividend payout may be reassessed based on our success in this regard and the availability of liquidity needed to support our growth plans.

Focused on sustainability and governance excellence

As the Chair of the Board, I would like to assure all our stakeholders that we are committed to maintaining the outstanding sustainability, social and corporate governance practices and standards, developed and adopted by the Company over many years. We continue to act responsibly, minimise our environmental footprint and support the communities where we operate as well as our employees and local authorities.

We promote a safety-positive culture: there have been no accidents at our assets in Kazakhstan since 2021 and zero fatalities since 2017. Maintaining this level of performance is the core goal for our business.

As part of our commitment to mitigating climate change, we have updated our climate goals and aim to decrease our absolute GHG emissions by 45% and source 30% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

Vote of thanks

Over the last three years, we have navigated steadfastly through some difficult times and successfully overcome numerous obstacles. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our employees, management, Board and shareholders, as well as the support of Kazakhstan's authorities and all our other stakeholders.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for their hard work and commitment in the face of such complex circumstances and congratulate them on a job well done. I am confident that we are in a position to achieve the ambitious goals we have set ourselves for the future.

Chair

Omar Bahram CEO STATEMENT

We began 2024 with a major milestone - the divestment of our Russian business. This predetermined the sequence of other developments throughout the year, all aimed at cementing our ambitions to become a significant diversified industry player. The end of the year was marked with outstanding operating and financial results.

Corporate restructuring

The sale of the Russian assets in March 2024 was a pivotal transaction, crucial for the business continuity and value creation in the long run. With its completion, we are confident in the stability of our operations and our ability to develop and expand the business.

Following the completion of the transaction, we concentrated our essential management functions in a new corporate HQ in Astana and established robust engineering, project management, construction, IT, accounting and procurement functions, growing our HQ workforce from 100 to nearly 200 employees, while total average headcount reached 3,600 people. We are rebuilding our partnerships with contractors and have successfully secured contracts with key equipment suppliers and service providers.

With a new corporate structure and strategy in place, we have redefined our identity to better reflect our evolving business and values. This is captured in our new name, Solidcore Resources, and supporting branding, which encapsulates the scope of our ambitions, commitment to growth and mining expertise.

Ambitious goals

Our focus on recovering shareholder value, bolstered by our extensive experience and solid financial position, will drive our new strategic targets of 1 Moz of GE in production and 25 Moz of GE in ore reserves by 2030, both representing a twofold increase from current levels.

In order to achieve these goals, we will pursue new acquisitions, extensive exploration and processing of third-party material at Ertis POX. We will concentrate our activities primarily in Kazakhstan, while additionally considering emerging opportunities in other Central Asian countries and in the Middle East. In the light of the envisaged significant increase in size and few potential value-accretive targets within the gold mining sector, we believe it is sensible to also expand into green transition metals, including copper and tin. This is apposite given that our chosen jurisdictions have proven to have substantial resources of such commodities.

During 2024, we made first steps within our M&A pipeline. We acquired a 55% stake in Syrymbet, a large tin deposit in North Kazakhstan, for USUSD 82 million; Lancaster Group remains a partner with a 45% stake. We will leverage our project execution expertise and our partner's support to refine the processing approach with the aim of coming to a construction decision in 2025. In March 2025, we entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Tokhtar gold property in the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan, which unlocks substantial synergies given its proximity to Varvara hub and will serve as an additional feed source for Ertis POX.

Exploration is another cornerstone of our strategy, driving growth and securing our long-term pipeline. In 2024, we invested strategically in gold and copper exploration projects both greenfield and brownfield, bringing our experience and knowhow to robust partnerships that enhance our overall capabilities. This reflects our intent to build value and deliver results, and we are committed to keeping our stakeholders informed of our progress.

Ertis POX

With Board approval received in December 2024, we will begin the full-scale construction of Ertis POX in 2025. First regulatory approvals for temporary buildings have been obtained, basic engineering will be completed later this year and the autoclave is currently in the winter port, awaiting delivering to the construction site at the start of the navigation season. Crucially, we have procured and relocated a highly experienced construction team.

We will prioritise the timely execution of the project and plan to complete construction in H2 2028. The plant ramp-up will allow us to de-risk the Company's operations by eliminating our reliance on third-party offtake and tolling arrangements for Kyzyl concentrates. Once operational, approximately 40% of the capacity will be available commercially and we will be approaching potential feed suppliers as the construction progresses to a more advanced stage.

Financing growth

In 2024, we allocated USUSD 208 million to capital expenditure, with an emphasis on enhancing production efficiency and laying the groundwork for the active investment phase, set to begin in 2025.

Over the next five years, our existing project pipeline requires investment of more than USUSD 1 billion. We ended the year with net cash of USUSD 374 million, and at current gold prices our operations generate sustainable operating cash flow to finance both our sustaining and growth capital expenditure. However, to enable both growth and financial flexibility, we are targeting new financing options in 2025, including bond-market opportunities.

Solid assets, solid performance

We prioritise onsite safety and foster a zero-harm culture. Our record stands as a testimony to this with zero injury frequency rate for continuing operations, the last recorded in Kazakhstan in 2021.

Our two operating assets, Kyzyl and Varvara, are set to generate stable production and robust returns throughout their mine life and market cycle. In 2024, we successfully met our production guidance achieving 490 Koz GE output.

We are pleased to report record revenue and adjusted EBITDA for our ongoing operations. Revenue was up 49% year-on-year to USUSD 1,328 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw an impressive 62% increase to reach USUSD 712 million on the back of positive metal prices dynamics, higher sales driven by release of inventories, and the Kazakhstani tenge devaluation.

Total cash costs were 8% higher year-on-year at USUSD 971/GE oz, and all-in sustaining costs 3% higher at USUSD 1,298/GE oz, although they were in line with our guidance ranges of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz, respectively. The increase was attributable to significant cost inflation in Kazakhstan, which offset the positive impact of the devaluation of the Kazakhstani tenge on local-currency costs.

Thanks to the strong profit and working capital release, we generated USUSD 435 million free cash flow and, after the investments discussed above, net cash was USUSD 374 million as at the year-end.

2025 milestones

This coming year will be important in terms of gauging the progress in implementing our strategy. We will complete some fundamental stages at Ertis POX, advance the feasibility study preparation for Syrymbet, and concentrate on building our growth pipeline through exploration and M&A.

With regard to our existing operations, production is expected to be marginally down at 470 Koz of GE, TCC and AISC will be within USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz, respectively, while capital expenditure will increase to nearly USUSD 300 million as we start to incur full-scale construction costs at Ertis POX.

At Kyzyl, a proposal for the construction of a solar power plant will be submitted to the Board for approval with the aim of providing a stable energy supply and reduce costs. We will also progress with preparation for the underground mining with first ore expected to be delivered in 2030.

We have laid the foundation towards becoming a diversified larger-scale mining company and technological leader in the mining industry in Central Asia. I am confident in our ability to reach our goals, because we have the key capital for our success - our employees. They have proved themselves to be resilient and highly professional in challenging times and have the motivation to fully embrace our new endeavours. On behalf of the whole senior management, I would like to thank everyone - and to wish us all a successful future.

Chief Executive Officer

Vitaly Nesis OPERATING REVIEW

ROBUST PRODUCTION

In 2024, Solidcore's gold equivalent production amounted to 490 Koz, representing an increase of 1% y-o-y (2023: 486 Koz), 3% above the original production guidance of 475 Koz. GE sales of 537 Koz (excluding trading operations) increased by 17% y-o-y and outpaced production level as the Company managed to unwind significant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles accumulated before 2024 due to logistical challenges.

Full-year GE payable production at both Kyzyl and Varvara remained largely unchanged at 320 Koz and 170 Koz respectively.

In 2024, the Company achieved significant milestones in advancing the Ertis POX project, in line with its long-term strategic plan. These included the formal project approval by the Board of Directors, assembly and delivery of the autoclave to the transhipment port for winter storage, commencement of procurement activities for processing equipment and long-lead items and obtaining positive expert reviews on the detailed design for the construction of temporary buildings and structures. Bore pile tests for the POX building were successfully completed, paving the way for the start of installation of building piles for the autoclave foundation. Engineering survey work was progressing according to schedule. The project remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and the commencement of full-scale construction proceeding as planned.

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

In 2024, Solidcore's Ore Reserves increased by 4% y-o-y to 12.1 Moz of GE, mostly on the back of positive revaluation results for underground mining at Kyzyl, revaluation at Elevator, as well as the initial evaluation at Baksy (both Varvara hub), fully offsetting mining depletion. The average grade in Ore Reserves stood at 3.2 g/t of GE, remaining at the last-year level.

The share of Ore Reserves for open-pit mining in Kazakhstan decreased further by 4 p.p compared with the previous year and stood at 43% on the back of underground reserves extension at Kyzyl.

The Company's Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) decreased by 14% y-o-y to 3.5 Moz of GE, predominantly due to conversion into Ore Reserves. The average GE grade in Mineral Resources increased by 5% y-o-y to 3.0 g/t.

In 2024, the Company completed validation of the historical exploration results at Syrymbet, estimating Mineral Resources of 206 Kt of tin and 74 Kt of copper attributable to 55% share of the Company in the project.

In 2024, exploration activities were carried out at 20 licensed and contract areas. In total, 44.4 km of drilling was completed. A 25% y-o-y decrease was driven by the completion of the exploration program at Baksy.

Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz[16]

Ore Reserves, as at 1 Depletion Revaluation Initial Ore Change of GE Ore Reserves, as at 1 January 2024 Reserves estimate Conversion ratio January 2025 Kyzyl 9.6 -0.4 +0.8 - - 10.0 Varvara 2.0 -0.1 +0.1 +0.1 +0.1 2.2 Total 11.6 -0.5 +0.9 +0.1 +0.1 12.1

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary[17]

1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2024 Change Ore Reserves (Proved + Probable), GE Moz 12.1 11.6 +4% Kyzyl 10.0 9.6 +4% Varvara 2.2 2.0 +6% Average reserve grade, g/t 3.2 3.2 +0% Mineral Resources 3.5 4.0 -14% (Measured + Indicated + Inferred), GE Moz Kyzyl 2.4 3.0 -18% Varvara 1.0 1.0 -2% Average resource grade, g/t 3.0 2.9 +5%

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 20251

Tonnage Grade GE Content Mt g/t GE, Moz Ore Reserves Proved 28.6 1.7 1.5 Probable 87.8 3.8 10.6 Proved + Probable 116.4 3.2 12.1 Mineral Resources Measured 4.2 1.4 0.2 Indicated 17.6 2.3 1.3 Measured + Indicated 21.8 2.1 1.5 Inferred 14.0 4.5 2.0 Measured + Indicated + Inferred 35.7 3.0 3.5

Syrymbet Mineral Resources at 1 January 2025[18]

Tonnage, Mt Grade Content Cu, % Sn, % Cu, Kt Sn, Kt Mineral Resources (Measured + Indicated + Inferred) 99.7 0.07 0.21 74.4 206.3

HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents, injuries and lost-time incidents in 2024 at Solidcore's assets. However, near-misses were recorded, emphasising the need for ongoing efforts to ensure safety. Solidcore still took responsive measures by updating risk maps for relevant facilities, providing additional instructions to employees and encouraging contractors to carry out an investigation if the accident involved a contractor's worker.

2024 2023 Injuries 0 0 LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) 0 0 Days off work following accidents 0 0 Contractors Injuries 0 0 LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) 0 0

EMPLOYEES

In 2024, our average headcount increased by 12% to 3,577 employees (2023: 3,202), with approximately 40% working on a fly-in/fly-out basis. This growth was driven by the implementation of our development strategy in Kazakhstan, the advancement of Ertis POX and Syrymbet investment projects, and the expansion of our engineering team and other administrative staff in Astana. Due to structural changes within the Company, the voluntary turnover rate slightly increased to 2% in 2024 (2023: 1.4%).

We continue to face increased competition in the labour market and a growing demand for mining professionals. To attract and retain talent, we offer competitive salaries and a range of professional development opportunities, including succession planning and our Talent Pool programme. In 2024, the Talent Pool included 185 employees, with 10% receiving promotions. Additionally, more than 17% of total hiring positions in 2024 were filled by internal candidates from the Talent Pool.

The proportion of women in our workforce increased to 21% in 2024 (2023: 20%). We continue to promote a culture of equal opportunity through training and communication initiatives aimed at eliminating workplace bias, empowering diverse teams, and attracting and retaining talent from different backgrounds. These efforts contributed to a 3% increase in women in leadership positions, reaching 24% in 2024. In addition to addressing gender diversity, we are committed to eliminating discrimination based on age or disability. As part of this effort, we continue to implement our interactive online course on inclusion practices, which provides insights into disability inclusion, highlights workplace bias risks, and promotes best practices for fostering an inclusive work environment. This course has also been incorporated into our employee induction programme.

2024 2023 Change Average headcount 3,577 3,202 +12% Share of female employees 21% 20% +5% Share of female managers 24% 21% +14% Voluntary turnover 2.0% 1.4% +43% For female employees 2.0% 2.5% -20% For male employees 1.9% 1.1% +73%

CLIMATE AND ENERGY

We remain committed to reducing our climate footprint and reaffirm our intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Our strategy prioritises projects that significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while also minimising the net adverse impact on water resources and biodiversity.

In 2024, we updated and refined our medium- and long-term climate strategy, setting more ambitious climate goals, including a 45% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (2023 as the baseline) and carbon neutrality by 2050. These updates ensure continuity with our previous commitments while aligning with our current asset portfolio and the objectives of our new development projects.

Our direct and indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 6% in 2024 y-o-y, primarily due to changing mining conditions, longer transportation routes and limitations on direct procurement of clean electricity from grid suppliers. To address this challenge, we are developing our own energy clusters, comprising solar and gas power plants with a total capacity of up to 80 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl. This initiative is the cornerstone of our Climate Plan, providing a foundation for our decarbonisation pathway and ensuring energy independence from external power grids.

