Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an indicative term sheet with KfW IPEX-Bank for a seven-year credit facility of up to US$ 100 million to finance construction of the Ertis POX project including infrastructure, equipment and engineering costs. "Our partnership with KfW IPEX-Bank to finance Ertis POX construction marks an important milestone for Solidcore. This term sheet is the first arrangement within the broader funding framework for the project which reflects the strong confidence of our international financial partners in our strategy and long-term vision. We continue working with other banks to secure a total of US$ 600 mln of financing for Ertis POX this year", said Evgenia Onuschenko, CFO of Solidcore Resources plc. "We are delighted to have been invited to contribute to the financing of this important project and thus to be able to supporting European exports.", said Wolfgang Behler, Global Head of Industries and Commerce at KfW IPEX-Bank. About Ertis POX Ertis POX is Kazakhstan's first large-scale and high-tech full-cycle pressure oxidation plant for refractory ore processing in the country. Capital expenditures for the project are estimated at US$ 978 million and will be funded through a combination of the Company's operating cash flow and bank financing. New POX facility will process up to 300,000 tons of gold-bearing concentrate and produce up to 500 Koz of gold in dore alloy per year. It is intended to create approximately 500 permanent new jobs in the region and 1,000 jobs during the construction period. About KfW IPEX-Bank KfW IPEX-Bank is a leading German and international project and export finance bank, founded in 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the state-owned KfW Group. With a strong European foundation and a global presence, it supports European and global companies in key sectors including infrastructure, energy, transport, and industrial projects. The bank provides tailored financing solutions, backed by deep sector expertise and a clear focus on sustainability and responsible financing. About Solidcore Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

