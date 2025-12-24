

The leadership of Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or "the Company") in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices has been confirmed by the results of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025. Solidcore's ESG ranking in top 10% of global mining companies;

Environment management system ranked in top 5% globally;

Company awarded highest ranking in Kazakhstan. S&P Global completed its corporate sustainability assessment of Solidcore in December 2025. The Company ranked in the top 10% of global mining companies in the metals and mining sector, achieving a total score of 63 out of 100 (91st percentile). Solidcore also secured the highest ranking among mining and metallurgical companies in Kazakhstan. The transparency of Solidcore's corporate disclosures and data availability was assessed as "high". The independent evaluation by S&P Global's analysts highlights the Company's competitive ESG positioning at both regional and international levels. S&P Global analysts especially recognised Solidcore's achievements in environmental management. According to the assessment, the Company ranked in the top 5% of global mining companies for the quality of environmental management and the effectiveness of its environmental impact management systems, receiving an Environment score of 66 out of 100 (95th percentile). «The high scores awarded by S&P Global are the result of the systematic and day-to-day work of the entire Solidcore team, and we are rightfully proud of this recognition. At the same time, in an environment of increasingly stringent requirements and evolving non-financial reporting standards, adaptability and transparent engagement with all stakeholders remain key factors for long-term business sustainability. We are grateful to the S&P Global team for their independent and professional assessment, as well as for the opportunity to further refine our ESG strategy based on leading global best practices», - said Michael Vasilev, Head of Sustainability Reporting at Solidcore Resources plc. The CSA 2025 materials for Solidcore Resources plc are publicly available on the official S&P Global portal and may also be provided upon request by Company representatives. In addition to S&P Global's assessment, PwC recognised Solidcore as a leader in sustainability reporting among mining and metallurgical companies in Kazakhstan under its ESG disclosure rating , published in December 2025. Solidcore received a rating of "A" (on a scale from "D" to "A+", where "D" represents the lowest score), reflecting the quality and transparency of its ESG disclosure. About Solidcore Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan. About S&P Global S&P Global is a leading international analytics and ratings company providing data, research, and assessments across financial markets, sustainability, and corporate performance. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is a comprehensive independent evaluation of how companies manage ESG risks and opportunities. The resulting ESG Score is based on the principle of double materiality, considering both the impact of ESG factors on a company's competitiveness and long-term value, as well as the impact of the company's activities on society and the environment. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

