Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the fourth quarter and FY 2025.
"Q4 was marked by substantial destockpiling which, together with very favourable gold prices, helped to partially compensate sales disruptions experienced in H1. We expect the remaining inventories to be fully released in 2026. Our projects remain on track: this year will see meaningful progress at our Ertis POX development and the start of construction at Syrymbet, subject to Board approval", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
OUTLOOK
PRODUCTION RESULTS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
In Q4 2025, gold production at Kyzyl increased by 37% y-o-y to 101 Koz, driven by the resumption of processing of the concentrate accumulated in H1 2025 at Amursk POX. However, full-year production declined to 234 Koz due to delays in concentrate deliveries and sales in H1, a trend that is expected to reverse, with production projected to reach 370 koz in 2026.
The decline in gold grade in Q4 and the resulting gold in concentrate decrease is attributable to the planned depletion of the high-grade open-pit reserves at the Eastern part of the pit and staged preparation for the underground mining transition.
Stripping volumes decreased due to the gradual and systematic reduction of open-pit mining operations. The Company is planning to start underground ore mining in 2030.
VARVARA
At Varvara, quarterly production was stable y-o-y at 45 Koz, while annual volume recorded a 5% y-o-y reduction on the back of the planned decrease in Komar and third-party ore grades during 9M 2025.
In Q4, however, higher-grade ore from the deeper levels of the southern part of the Komar pit was introduced into the leaching circuit which resulted in a y-o-y increase in head grade and production.
Flotation circuit saw a decrease in quarterly production due to the lower ore processing volumes attributable to the depletion of Varvara high-copper grade ore reserves within the current pit. Flotation plant was mostly processing third-party material with a higher grade, which led to the average grade increase at the circuit.
The 11% y-o-y decrease in ore mined in Q4 was driven by the planned involvement of the stockpiled ore into processing.
In 2026, the production is projected at 170 Koz.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
During the reporting period, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employees and contractors. No days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) occurred accordingly. 2025 marked 8th consecutive year with no fatal incidents at Solidcore's operations in Kazakhstan. Safety remains a top priority for Solidcore as we aim to maintain zero fatalities across our operations and among on-site contractors. The Company is committed to implementing initiatives that further enhance health and safety conditions.
The Company is actively working on de-risking its energy supply alongside reduction of costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In 2026, Solidcore aims to complete construction of the 40 MW gas-piston power plant at Varvara, supporting the transition from purchased grid electricity to self-generated clean energy, resulting in a projected reduction of the Company's greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, Solidcore plans to continue implementation of its afforestation project in the Kostanay region in 2026, with the planting of approximately 140 ha of new forest, and to launch the second phase of this voluntary forest carbon project covering around 500 ha in the Abay region, near Kyzyl.
[1] At US$ 4,000/oz and above the MET rate is at its ceiling of 11%.
