Interest in Voice AI Continues to Grow, But Ad Agencies Agree that the Human Voice Still Prevails, Voices Market Research Finds

Voices , the world's leading voice solutions platform, today published their Ad Agency Trends Report , a market research report exploring how advertising agencies are sourcing and using voice over in the age of generative AI.

After connecting with hundreds of ad agencies who hire voice over, the report reveals more than half (56%) of respondents have used an AI voice at some point in the creative process. Despite this, the industry overall agrees that the human voice remains irreplaceable for final productions, as its authenticity provides stronger emotional resonance and relatability.

"With the rise of AI and technology, timelines may be becoming easier to meet, but there also remains the need for authenticity that can translate across any language," says Kyle St. Agathe, Associate Audio Producer at HOGARTH STUDIOS, whose agency uses Voices for voice over.

The report found that AI-generated voice overs help expedite the creative process by providing placeholders and initial drafts, and allow for quick iterations during client review stages.

"We're seeing agencies slowly warm up to include AI voices in their creative process, especially when it is approached in an ethical manner that is considerate of the talent interests," says Ruth Zive, Chief Marketing Officer at Voices. "When it comes to AI in voice over, the real opportunity lies in finding the right balance between increasing efficiency in their workflow without losing the human touch that makes creative content really resonate."

Other notable highlights of the report include:

Technology is redefining voice over workflows: 87% of agencies surveyed say most of their voice over recordings are completed remotely, with Voices, Zoom, Source Connect, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams being the most commonly used platforms for collaboration.

Agency creatives are split on AI voice use: 56% of agencies have used an AI voice in their creative process, with 80% of that group using AI voice in rough cuts and sizzles. 44% of agencies have not used an AI voice, citing a preference for human voices, concerns about quality, and ethical considerations.

Diversity in voice talent is important: 63% of respondents hired voice talent from outside of North America, reflecting the significance and demand for localization in advertising.

Clients want voices that are friendly and relatable: "Caring", "Emotional", and "Empathetic" were the most commonly requested voice over tones in client briefs.

For more insights on how advertising agencies are using voice, read the full report: https://www.voices.com/company/press/reports/2025-agency-trends . To learn more about how Voices can source the best voice for your project, visit: https://www.voices.com/managed-services .

About Voices

Voices is the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform to ethically source voice over actors, voice AI clones and voice data to train AI models. For more than two decades, the world's biggest brands, like Shopify, Microsoft, and Cisco, have trusted Voices to 'find their voice'. The Voices talent base is composed of many millions of actors across the globe, who trust Voices to support their interests and help them find meaningful work.

Media Contact: Patrice Aldave | patrice.aldave@voices.com | 519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire