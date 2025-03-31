Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 mars/March 2025) - The expiry date for the Nepra Foods Inc. - 30MARCH2025 Warrants listed on March 30, 2022 was March 30, 2025.
The warrants will be halted at noon and delisted at market close today, March 31, 2025.
La date d'expiration des bons de souscription Nepra Foods Inc. - 30MARS2025 cotés le 30 mars 2022 était le 30 mars 2025.
Les bons de souscription seront suspendus à midi et radiés à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 31 mars 2025.
|Delist Date/Date de Retrait :
|Le 31 mars/March 2025
|Symbol/Symbole :
|NPRA.WT
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)