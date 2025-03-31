Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 mars/March 2025) - The expiry date for the Nepra Foods Inc. - 30MARCH2025 Warrants listed on March 30, 2022 was March 30, 2025.

The warrants will be halted at noon and delisted at market close today, March 31, 2025.

_________________________________

La date d'expiration des bons de souscription Nepra Foods Inc. - 30MARS2025 cotés le 30 mars 2022 était le 30 mars 2025.

Les bons de souscription seront suspendus à midi et radiés à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 31 mars 2025.

Delist Date/Date de Retrait : Le 31 mars/March 2025 Symbol/Symbole : NPRA.WT

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)