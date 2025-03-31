HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) launched its inaugural "Fashion Hong Kong Pop-up Salon" in Milan, Italy, introducing the unique creations of some of Hong Kong's top designers to the global fashion industry. The pop-up store ran at Milan's Corso Garibaldi from 7 to 30 March to showcase works from Hong Kong designer brands, including pieces from four brands that participated in the Fashion Hong Kong London Fashion Show in February, presenting European buyers with consumers designs with a distinctive Hong Kong style, covering fashion, accessories, footwear, and lifestyle products.Various events were held over the period of the Milan pop-up. Supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, a cocktail reception on 13 March attracted more than 100 Milan-based fashion buyers, media representatives, bloggers and industry insiders. Some of the designers shared their brand stories and product concepts with local media and buyers, enhancing the exposure for Hong Kong brands in the European market and helping to foster cultural and trade exchanges between industry participants from Milan and Hong Kong.Hong Kong brands showcased in MilanHong Kong fashion brands participating in the Milan pop-up store showcased a range of quality designs, including men's and women's fashion apparel, handbags, accessories and lifestyle products. Maverick & Co. offers a selection of high-quality backpacks and briefcases, showcasing practical aesthetics. DEROR JEWELLERY, La Serenidad, and Love by the Moon each have unique styles, creating exquisite and delicate jewellery pieces. SOULMATTE uses sustainable materials to create women's handbags that combine eco-friendliness and fashion, FEMANCE showcases its signature streamlined handbags, while JARDIN DES FONTAINES brings together adorable and refined fabric bags and scarves. IZSEL offers a fashionable and practical series of rain boots. morphil's eyewear designs combine lightweight materials with classic styles. Get the Pong presents coffee and tea sets that blend functionality and artistry, adding a touch of sophistication to everyday life. And KnitWarm, with its patented technology, skilfully incorporates conductive silver fibre yarns into soft, breathable fabrics to create warming textiles with efficient heat conduction. In addition, four Hong Kong fashion designers who had previously participated in London Fashion Week, including Angus Tsui (brand: ANGUS TSUI), Bettie Jiang (brand: Bettie Haute Couture), Ricky Wong (brand: RICKYYWONG), and Nathan Moy (brand: Z I D I), showcased their striking clothing collections at the Milan pop-up.Crafts on Peel, meanwhile, presented a handmade bamboo console table and a mahjong box crafted from rich mahogany, showcasing the beauty of traditional Hong Kong design and craftsmanship.The business exchange tour from 12 to 14 March was organised by Fashion Hong Kong. Representatives from the Hong Kong brands participating in the Milan pop-up store visited key retail destinations in the city, including La Rinascente Department Store, Orlando Design Gallery and Scalo Milano Outlet, to gain a deeper understanding of the local retail market. In addition, meetings with representatives from the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Chamber of Fashion Buyers and the ADI Museum were arranged to discuss development trends in the Italian and broader European markets.Fashion Hong Kong returns to ShanghaiFashion Hong Kong has been actively promoting Hong Kong's diverse designer brands on the global stage since 2015, with a footprint that includes fashion hubs such as New York, London, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Coinciding with Shanghai Fashion Week, which kicked off earlier this week, Fashion Hong Kong is running a pop-up store at the city's HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall from 28 March to 6 April. WebsitesFashion Hong Kong: https://fashionhongkong.com.hk/enPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4kIhte6 Media enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgSnowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org 