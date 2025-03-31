Hoverfly Technologies: Hoverfly and BlueHalo Partner to Elevate Passive Counter-UAS and Electronic Warfare Technologies

The "Cloak and Dagger" Counter-UAS solution was recently assessed by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Hoverfly Technologies, the leader in tethered unmanned aerial systems (TeUAS), announced today its latest integration partnership with BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense, which brings BlueHalo's Titan-SV passive RF sensing solution onto Hoverfly's Blue List Certified Spectre TeUAS, augmenting Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) operations with uninterrupted signal detection and threat monitoring.

BlueHalo Titan-SV and Hoverfly Spectre TeUAS



NEW WEAPONS FOR NEW WARFARE

"As unmanned technology continues to evolve, so do the challenges associated with countering adversarial drone threats on the modern battlefield", said Bruce Tuftie, Chief Strategy Officer of Hoverfly Technologies. "The proliferation of low-cost, easily accessible unmanned systems has created an urgent need for advanced Counter-UAS tools capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing potential threats."

BlueHalo's Titan-SV delivers comprehensive 360° surveillance, efficiently localizing malicious UAS to keep operators and installations safe via remote and automated alerting and tracking. Its integration onto Hoverfly Spectre establishes a new benchmark for passive electronic warfare and signals intelligence (SIGINT) by providing persistent, real-time situational awareness from 200 feet in the air. Titan-SV's passive RF sensing capabilities identify and geolocate electromagnetic signals without emitting detectable RF energy, while Spectre provides an uninterrupted 200 ft platform with zero RF emissions. This combined deployment is an elevated cloak and dagger, ensuring operational security while delivering critical intelligence to warfighters and security personnel.

A CRITICAL TACTICAL ADVANTAGE

During the recent assessment with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E), Hoverfly Spectre flew in challenging conditions - including heavy rain and 25 mph winds - highlighting the resilience and reliability of the Blue List Certified TeUAS. At 200 ft, the tethered drone was able to mitigate tree and terrain interference and extend the range of the passive Titan-SV system, successfully detecting Group 1-3 UAS at further distances. While this integration represents a crucial step forward in the development of a robust, layered, and persistent Counter-UAS capability, it remains a work in progress for further optimization. The recent demonstration with OUSD R&E was an important milestone in proving the concept, but additional refinement and testing are still required to fully mature the solution for operational deployment.

"This partnership marks a significant advancement in the future capability set of our Spectre TeUAS," said Steve Walters, President and CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "By elevating BlueHalo's field-proven and highly effective Titan-SV technology above limiting factors such as terrain and vegetation, we can provide warfighters with a powerful, persistent Counter UAS solution that greatly enhances electronic warfare capabilities while maintaining zero RF signature."

A PERSISTENT AERIAL GUARDIAN

As adversaries increasingly leverage complex RF-based threats, the need for persistent and passive Counter-UAS solutions has never been greater. The Spectre TeUAS, already recognized for its rugged reliability, will gain an additional force-multiplying capability through this ongoing integration with BlueHalo's Titan-SV solution, and offer a resilient and rapidly deployable tool for defense and homeland security missions.

For more information about Hoverfly Technologies and BlueHalo's integrated solutions, visit www.hoverflytech.com and www.bluehalo.com

SOURCE: Hoverfly Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire