Airshare Named Official Private Aviation Provider of the PGA of America and 2025 Ryder Cup

The PGA of America and Airshare announced today a new multi-year partnership: Airshare will be the "Official Private Aviation Provider" of the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup in 2025 and 2029, as well as the PGA Championship and PGA National Club Championship through 2029.

As part of the partnership, Airshare is also joining forces with the Southern California, South Florida, Metropolitan (New York) and Southwest PGA Sections in an effort to help promote golf in local communities.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Airshare, an outstanding leader in private aviation," said Jeff Price, PGA of America Chief Commercial & Philanthropy Officer. "Airshare's commitment to excellence and seamless travel solutions nationwide aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a world-class experience at our Spectator Championships for our guests. Additionally, Airshare's dedication to four of our PGA Sections reflects a shared interest for growing the game of golf in communities across the country."

Airshare, one of the largest and fastest growing private aviation companies in the U.S., operates a fleet approaching 140 aircraft from coast to coast. For nearly 25 years, the company has provided best-in-class service for customers across its extensive suite of services, featuring aircraft management, fractional ownership, jet cards and charter. Kompass Kapital acquired controlling ownership of Airshare in 2024, with its strategic investment leading to nationwide expansion of the company's fractional program last fall. Airshare's innovative partnership with the PGA of America will enhance awareness of the brand nationally while promoting its strong passion for golf at both the professional and amateur levels.

"The marketing platform Airshare has created in collaboration with the PGA of America is truly unique, aligning our brand with local PGA Sections across the country along with sponsoring premier events in professional golf, including the highly anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black," said Andy Tretiak, Chief Marketing Officer of Airshare. "Throughout our history, Airshare has proudly supported golf in the United States and this partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to help grow the sport. While we are elated to be the Official Private Aviation Provider for both the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, establishing relationships with PGA of America Golf Professionals throughout these local regions is just as important to us."

The 107th PGA Championship will take place May 12-18, 2025, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held September 23-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Airshare

Airshare fits the way you fly. A Kompass Kapital Company, Airshare was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., offering a holistic suite of private aviation solutions including aircraft management, fractional ownership, EMBARK jet cards, charter services and third-party aircraft maintenance. The company operates a fleet of approximately 140 aircraft through its aircraft management, fractional ownership and jet card programs, all of which are offered to customers nationwide. The company also provides charter services internationally and aircraft maintenance in several locations throughout the country. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. For more information, visit www.flyairshare.com.

