Data Storage Corporation Reports 2024 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Expanded CloudFirst platform in 2024 with 4 new Tier III data centers (UK & Chicago), totaling 10 globally to enhance multi-cloud and continuity services across North America and Europe

Completed Flagship Solutions Group integration into CloudFirst, boosting efficiency and cross-sell potential to clients; secured major 2024 contracts across motorsports, insurance, healthcare, and education sectors

Net income improved by approximately 71% for the 2024 fiscal year

compared to 2023 fiscal year and achieved Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.37 million for 2024

Ends 2024 with $12.3 million in cash and marketable securities

and no long-term debt

Conference Call to be held today at 11:00 am ET



MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, with direct connection to AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"We made consistent progress in 2024 - both financially and strategically," said Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. "To start, total revenue for the year increased to $25.4 million, a modest 2% gain from 2023, reflecting a shift from lower-margin, one-time equipment sales toward long term, recurring subscription revenue streams. This strategy builds on our already $39.2 million remaining contract value with disaster recovery and cloud hosting solutions. Importantly, we ended the year with an estimated $22 million Annual Recurring Revenue run rate, demonstrating the scalability and consistency of our subscription-based model with over 80% of our revenue recurring. Furthermore, net income rose approximately 71% to $513 thousand, while Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $2.37 million - both strong indicators of improved margins and greater operational efficiency. Finally, with $12.3 million in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt, we remain well-positioned to invest in future growth."

"In 2024, we also took steps to expand our footprint. Internationally, we launched CloudFirst Europe Ltd. supported by three Tier III data centers in the UK through three strategic partnerships. This expansion positions us to provide our Power platform serving clients across the U.S., Canada, and the UK - we are one of the few single source global providers. To lead our European operations, we appointed Colin Freeman as Managing Director, and early traction in the region has been promising. Domestically, we added a Tier III data center in Chicago, bringing our total to ten global sites while enhancing redundancy and performance across North America."

"We also completed the full integration of our Flagship Solutions Group subsidiary into our CloudFirst Technologies subsidiary, which has streamlined operations and improved our ability to deliver integrated cloud and managed services to clients. Key new contracts in 2024 included engagements with a Canadian division of a major motorsports manufacturer, a billion-dollar insurance provider, and a U.S. medical center - each reflecting our strength in delivering compliant, mission-critical high processing infrastructure solutions."

"Overall, 2024 was a year of meaningful execution across all fronts. We advanced our shift to a high-margin, recurring revenue model, expanded into new international markets, strengthened our infrastructure, and delivered improved financial results. These accomplishments reinforce our long-term vision and position us to scale further in 2025 and beyond as demand for compliant, enterprise-grade cloud solutions continues to rise globally."

Conference Call

The Company plans will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 31, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results for the 2024 fiscal year which ended December 31, 2024, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-201-689-8852. A webcast of the call may be accessed at? DSC 2024 Fiscal Year Earnings Call or on the Company's News & Events section of the website,? www.dtst.com/news-events.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website (www.dtst.com/news-events) through September 30, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through April 7, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13751220.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the Company's financial disclosures for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,070,097 $ 1,428,730 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $31,472 and $7,915 in 2024 and 2023, respectively) 2,225,458 1,259,972 Marketable securities 11,261,006 11,318,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 859,502 513,175 Total Current Assets 15,416,063 14,520,073 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 9,598,963 7,838,225 Less-Accumulated depreciation (6,159,307 ) (5,105,451 ) Net Property and Equipment 3,439,656 2,732,774 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 4,238,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 575,380 62,981 Other assets 183,439 48,436 Intangible assets, net 1,427,006 1,698,084 Total Other Assets 6,424,496 6,048,172 Total Assets $ 25,280,215 $ 23,301,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,183,379 $ 2,608,938 Deferred revenue 212,390 336,201 Finance leases payable 17,641 263,600 Finance leases payable related party 33,879 235,944 Operating lease liabilities short term 98,860 63,983 Total Current Liabilities 3,546,149 3,508,666 Operating lease liabilities 523,070 - Finance leases payable - 17,641 Finance leases payable related party - 20,297 Deferred Tax Liability 39,031 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 562,101 37,938 Total Liabilities 4,108,250 3,546,604 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,401,786 designated as Series A Preferred Stock, par value $.001; 0 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 7,045,108 and 6,880,460 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 7,045 6,881 Additional paid in capital 40,417,813 39,490,285 Accumulated deficit (18,982,589 ) (19,505,803 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,214 ) - Total Data Storage Corporation Stockholders' Equity 21,419,055 19,991,363 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (247,090 ) (236,948 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 21,171,965 19,754,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 25,280,215 $ 23,301,019

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Sales $ 25,371,303 $ 24,959,576 Cost of sales 14,267,936 15,383,251 Gross Profit 11,103,367 9,576,325 Selling, general and administrative 11,023,476 9,744,736 Income (loss) from Operations 79,891 (168,411 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 592,819 542,229 Interest expense (119,008 ) (74,502 ) Loss on disposal of equipment (1,599 ) - Total Other Income 472,212 467,727 Income before provision for income taxes 552,103 299,316 Provision for income taxes (39,031 ) - Net Income 513,072 299,316 Loss in Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 10,142 82,259 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 523,214 $ 381,575 Earnings per Share - Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 6,931,399 6,841,094 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 7,347,779 7,424,228

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 513,072 $ 299,316 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,350,238 1,301,594 Stock based compensation 794,687 506,205 Change in expected credit losses 45,394 119,524 Loss on disposal of equipment 1,599 - Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,010,880 ) 2,123,340 Other assets (135,003 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (347,717 ) 71,491 Right of use asset 135,559 163,520 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 567,930 (598,638 ) Deferred revenue (123,811 ) 55,141 Deferred tax liability 39,031 - Operating lease liability (90,010 ) (168,446 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,740,089 3,873,047 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (1,800,364 ) (1,545,017 ) Purchase of marketable securities (842,810 ) (2,307,228 ) Sale of marketable securities 900,000 - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,743,174 ) (3,852,245 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of finance lease obligations related party (222,362 ) (520,624 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (263,600 ) (359,869 ) Cash received for the exercise of stock options 133,005 1,699 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (352,957 ) (878,794 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (2,591 ) - Decrease in Cash (358,633 ) (857,992 ) Cash, Beginning of Year 1,428,730 2,286,722 Cash, End of Year $ 1,070,097 $ 1,428,730 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 23,549 $ 65,057 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired by operating lease $ 647,958 $ -

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

For the year ended December 31, 2024 CloudFirst Technologies CloudFirst Europe Ltd. Nexxis Inc. Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 3,562,622 $ (290,219 ) $ (93,514 ) $ (2,665,817 ) $ 513,072 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,348,534 79 850 775 1,350,238 Sales tax settlement 142,021 - - - 142,021 Interest income - - - (592,819 ) (592,819 ) Interest expense 119,008 - - - 119,008 Provision for income tax - - - 39,031 39,031 Stock-based compensation 295,688 - 25,991 473,008 794,687 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,467,873 $ (290,140 ) $ (66,673 ) $ (2,745,822 ) $ 2,365,238