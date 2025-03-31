Siauliu Bankas: Strategic decision - Šiauliu bankas will rebrand to Artea this May

On 31 March 2025 The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Šiauliu Bankas unanimously agreed to decision to change the bank's name to AB Artea bankas. It is expected that the Bank will start operating under the new name and brand as of 5 May, this year.

"This is a historic moment and one of the biggest and most significant changes in the history of the Bank. This change will be directly felt by half a million customers of our Bank Group, as well as thousands of corporate customers and partners.

We aim to continue to be even closer to our customers, providing accessible, flexible and modern banking services.

Artea is more than a new name. It is a strategic change for the bank, extending to our approach to services, customers, partners, employees, investors and community. Changes are comming very soon," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiauliu Bankas.

While rebranding, Šiauliu bankas remains the largest Lithuanian-owned bank in the country. Its main shareholders - Lithuanian business leaders Invalda INVL, Tesonet Global, Willgrow and the international European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - unchanged.

The Bank has been consistently preparing for this change and in the comming period will focus on ensuring the rebranding won't cause any inconvenience to its customers, who will be able to enjoy smooth access to the daily services provided under the new name Artea.

"We felt that the current name of the bank, which we grew up with and became what we are today, did not reflect our scale and ambition to become the best bank in Lithuania and the first choice for the residents and businesses. We aim to become a bank you want to grow with," states Vytautas Sinius.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt