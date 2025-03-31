FirstFarms A/S adjusts the expectation for the year downwards due to Foot and Mouth Disease in Slovakia

The Slovak authorities have yesterday 30 March 2025 confirmed an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in a livestock of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms' farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia.



Due to the outbreak at the cattle farm, FirstFarms adjusts downwards the announced expectations for 2025 with 45 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 70-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 0-40 mDKK.

The downward adjustment does not take into account any regional, national or EU support schemes in connection with FMD.

Announced expectations 2025 EBITDA EBIT 31 March 2025 (company announcement no. 17) 70-110 mDK 0-40 mDKK 13 March 2025 (company announcement no. 11) 115-155 mDKK 45-85 mDK

