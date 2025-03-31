Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
31.03.25
17:31 Uhr
34,560 Euro
-1,460
-4,05 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,44034,82018:32
34,52034,60018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2025 15:54 Uhr
Netcompany Group A/S: Regulatory approvals of the merger between Netcompany and SDC

Finanznachrichten News

31 March 2025

With reference to Netcompany Group A/S' ("Netcompany") company announcement no. 09/2025 of 10 February 2025 regarding an agreement of a transaction whereby a newly formed company of Netcompany and SDC will merge into a combined company fully owned by Netcompany to create 'the future of banking services', the regulatory approvals have been granted today.

Closing of the merger remains subject to other customary closing conditions and as set out in the company announcement no. 09/2025 of 10 February 2025.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87


