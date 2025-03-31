Esker's e-invoicing solution helps businesses navigate expanding e-invoicing mandates and ensure compliance

Esker, the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc EUR151806424, September 2024). Esker believes this recognition highlights its strong position in the European market and beyond, as compliant e-invoicing is essential in today's evolving regulatory landscape.

The IDC MarketScape report provides an in-depth analysis of e-invoicing providers, focusing on the essential role these solutions play in ensuring businesses adhere to constantly changing regulations.

"In our view this recognition highlights our commitment to providing innovative and compliant e-invoicing solutions that help businesses navigate Europe's complex and evolving regulatory landscape," said Anna Mevellec, Product Manager at Esker. "Our focus on customer success, combined with our expertise in managing regulatory challenges, has solidified our position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking seamless e-invoicing solutions."

E-invoicing regulations are rapidly expanding, with over 50 mandates already in place for both the B2B and B2G markets. More than 10 new mandates are set to take effect within the next three years and many countries are actively proposing new legislation.

The EU's VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) directive is set to make e-invoicing the standard for B2B transactions. By streamlining digital reporting and requiring e-invoicing, ViDA intends to help combat tax fraud and improve VAT collection. Implementation begins in 2030, marking a major step toward a more efficient and transparent VAT system across the EU.

Esker helps companies navigate this continually evolving regulatory landscape to ensure compliance. By being officially registered with France's General Directorate of Public Finance (DGFiP) as a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) for e-invoicing, Esker can deliver secure and compliant solutions and support businesses in navigating France's e-invoicing regulations.

Esker already has successes to show in this sphere. Saint-Gobain, a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, successfully transitioned to e-invoicing in its subsidiaries in multiple countries, minimizing manual processes and ensuring full compliance with local regulations. "With Esker's support, we successfully implemented a compliant solution that also optimized our invoicing processes," said Dominique Petitjean, Director of Information Systems at Saint-Gobain. "Esker's expertise and adaptability in navigating the complexities of diverse European regulations proved invaluable. As we look ahead at future regulatory changes in Europe, we can do so with confidence, knowing that Esker will continue to deliver on expertise and reliability."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Esker

Esker is the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO. Leveraging the latest in automation technologies, Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance decision-making, and drive better collaboration and human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331638897/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Brian Jaeger

Tel: (352) 682-7636 eskerpr@walkersands.com