Enabling Enterprise-Grade API Control with Full OCI Ecosystem Integration and Borderless Deployment Capabilities for Multi-Cloud Environments

Traefik Labs today announced its Kubernetes-native API Management product suite is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This provides enterprises with a cloud-native, Kubernetes-native, and also OCI-integrated solution to help manage APIs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while maintaining enterprise-level security and performance. Traefik's deploy-anywhere flexibility combined with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's (OCI) best-in-class security, price performance, and flexibility delivers a borderless API management approach unique among hyperscalers.

"Today's digital landscape demands API management that works where your business operates-not the other way around," said Sudeep Goswami, CEO of Traefik Labs. "The availability of our modern API management system on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace eliminates forced compromises between flexibility and enterprise readiness."

The solution provides customers with two powerful deployment paths:

Oracle API Gateway: A fully managed, pay-per-use service within OCI for teams seeking immediate API capabilities with zero infrastructure management.

Traefik Hub: Comprehensive API runtime management deployable across any environment-OCI, multi-cloud, or on-premises-for organizations requiring maximum deployment flexibility.

Enterprises can now deploy Traefik's solution directly from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace with just a few clicks, allowing immediate deployment into their existing OCI tenancy. As a Kubernetes-native solution, Traefik Hub integrates with OCI Kubernetes Engine (OKE) out-of-the-box, enabling teams to manage APIs where their applications already run.

In addition, to create a cohesive customer experience that can dramatically reduce operational complexity, Traefik's solution is integrated deeply with the OCI ecosystem, including OCI DevOps for streamlined CI/CD pipelines, OCI Application Performance Monitoring for comprehensive visibility, and OCI Logging Analytics for advanced troubleshooting.

Runtime-Focused API Management Without Boundaries

Capabilities available for critical runtime aspects of the API lifecycle include:

Run and Secure APIs in Production: Deploy API infrastructure precisely where needed-in OCI, other clouds, or on-premises-with consistent security controls and governance across all environments.

Manage API Changes: Implement updates and versioning with automated workflows through CI/CD, GitOps and OCI DevOps integration.

Observe and Troubleshoot APIs: Gain comprehensive visibility into API performance and usage through integrated monitoring with Oracle Application Performance Monitoring and advanced troubleshooting with OCI Logging Analytics.

Govern APIs: Enforce compliance and security policies consistently across all deployment environments with centralized controls and audit capabilities.

Mock APIs: Accelerate development with powerful API mocking capabilities that streamline testing and integration.

Future and AI-ready Architecture: Support modern protocols (HTTP/3, gRPC, WebSocket) and AI/ML initiatives with advanced LLM routing control, semantic caching, and content guard functionalities.

Availability

The Traefik API Management product suite is available immediately through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and direct channels. For more information, stop by our booth at KubeCon London Booth S650 or visit us online at https://traefik.io/solutions/oracle-and-traefik/.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs helps organizations adopt cloud-native architectures with modern application connectivity, API management, and AI workload routing solutions. Traefik Proxy has over 3.3 billion downloads and 50,000+ GitHub stars. Learn more at https://traefik.io/.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331999169/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hanisha.kumar@traefik.io