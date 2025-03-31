First Nordic Metals Corp.: First Nordic Announces Warrant and Option Exercises

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "First Nordic") (TSXV: FNM) (Stockholm: FNMC SDB) OTCQB: FNMCF) (Germany: HEG0) is pleased to announce the exercise of warrants and stock options in Q4 2024 totalling C$0.39 million) and in Q1-2025 totalling C$1.22 million, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of C$1.61 million to the Company.

Taj Singh, First Nordic CEO comments:"First Nordic has continued to steadily deliver on its business plan; supportive shareholders have recognized this by exercising their warrants and options and increasing their exposure to First Nordic. Inclusive of the C$1.4M raised on our recent Nasdaq First North listing, over $3 million has been raised by the Company over the past few months following our Q4 2024 bought deal financing. We remain well-funded to advance our extensive and ongoing drill programs on the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden and are hopeful for significant technical advances this year."

Marketing Update

First Nordic also announces it has extended its previously announced agreement (August 27, 2024) ("Marketing Agreement") with RMK Marketing Inc. ("RMK") for marketing and advertising services. The term of the extension to the agreement is six months commencing April 1, 2025. Under the terms of the Marketing Agreement, the Company will compensate RMK $150,000, with an option to increase the advertising budget to up to $250,000. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, provide project management and consulting for an on-line marketing campaign, coordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize adwords campaigns, adapt adwords bidding strategies, optimize adwords ads, and create and optimize landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by e-mail, Facebook and Google.

About First Nordic Metals

First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 100,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President & Director

Follow First Nordic Metals:

Twitter: @fnmetals

Youtube: @firstnordicmetalscorp

LinkedIn: @firstnordicmetals

Facebook: @FirstNordicMetals

Instagram: @firstnordicmetals

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Incentive Program and use of proceeds from the Incentive Program. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of gold and other commodities, operating hazards and risks inherent in the resource industry, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements and/or management discussion and analysis available on www.sedarplus.ca The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

For further information contact: Alicia Ford, Business Development Manager, Phone: 604-687-8566, Email: info@fnmetals.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-nordic-announces-warrant-and-option-exercises-302415776.html