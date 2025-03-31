SPIE Nederland and MayMaan have partnered to tackle network congestion challenges in Europe and drive the energy transition forward. By combining MayMaan's innovative water-based fuel technology with SPIE's expertise in energy infrastructure, the collaboration aims to transform how off-grid power is generated, distributed, and consumed, creating a more sustainable future.

For large industrial consumers, system services, losses, and congestion management costs of the TSO are notably higher in the Netherlands compared to neighboring countries. In 2024, these costs were estimated at €1.7 billion, with projections suggesting an increase to €4.7 billion by 2030. This trend underscores the substantial financial impact of grid management on industrial operations in the Netherlands.

With MayMaan's technology and SPIE expertise, we can offer solutions where the demands are there and the grid isn't ready yet. With the use of a water-bioalcohol mixture for cleaner power generation, this significantly reduces greenhouse gases and pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and particulate matter.

SPIE, a leader in energy and data infrastructure, will leverage its experience to deploy MayMaan's technology across Europe, starting with the Dutch market, and expanding to other regions.

Doron Shmueli, CEO of MayMaan, stated, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for MayMaan as we expand our presence in Europe. With SPIE's expertise in energy infrastructure, we are able to bring our innovative water-based fuel technology to the European market, enabling scalable, sustainable energy solutions that will help drive the region's clean energy transition."

Jacco Saaman, Business development Director CCO of SPIE Nederland said: "We can now offer a solution which fits in the energy demand of our customers and is flexible in scaling, it is a perfect option if you need energy and net congestion is blocking your willingness to grow your business or become more green."

The partnership's impact will be felt across industries, from data centers to EV charging networks, providing cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. Consumers will benefit from sustainable energy systems that align with modern lifestyles while protecting the planet.

MayMaan and SPIE are committed to creating a sustainable energy landscape with tangible benefits for both people and the environment.

About MayMaan

MayMaan is a leading innovator in clean energy solutions, specializing in advanced engine technology powered by a unique water-based fuel blend. The company's flagship AquaStroke® engine combines state-of-the-art fuel technology and engine design, utilizing a proprietary water-bio-alcohol fuel mixture (70% water, 30% ethanol/methanol) to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and low-emission power for a variety of applications. MayMaan's core offerings include generators, EV charging stations, and power generation systems, with key applications in data centers, off-grid power solutions, electric vehicle infrastructure, and backup power systems. In addition to direct deployments, MayMaan licenses its technology to manufacturers, distributors, and integrators worldwide, enabling partners to scale sustainable energy solutions across a variety of sectors. By integrating clean fuel with innovative engine design, MayMaan is advancing the transition to sustainable energy, providing scalable and reliable energy solutions that are transforming industries globally.

