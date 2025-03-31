XenData, Inc.: XenData Announces the Z20 Cloud Appliance Optimized for Media Files

XenData, a provider of cutting-edge data storage solutions, has launched the Z20 Cloud Media Appliance. The Z20 connects to an on-premises network, providing users access to cloud object storage via an SMB share and a web interface. The SMB share allows files to be easily written to and restored from the cloud over the local network. This is complemented by the web interface which provides a rich user experience for image and video files. It displays media file previews, allowing the user to browse and search for files, identify the required content by viewing the image and video previews and then download.

Z20 Cloud Appliance makes media files accessible as a share over the network and via its web interface which provides browse, search, previews and downloads.

Supported public clouds include AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, Seagate Lyve and Wasabi. The Z20 provides management of the different object storage tiers available with AWS and Azure. A user, via the web interface, can change the storage tier for a selected file. For example, rehydration from an inaccessible tier such as AWS Deep Glacier or Azure Archive Tier can be initiated from the Z20 web interface by an authorized user and, after the rehydration to an accessible tier has completed, the user can download the file.

The Z20 runs Windows 11 Pro, and the appliance is fully compliant with the Microsoft security model, making it easy to add to an existing Domain or Workgroup. The web interface is multi-tenant which allows different user groups to access different content with each tenant having its own administrator. By adding an SSL certificate, the web interface can be accessed by remote users using HTTPS.

Dr Phil Storey, XenData CEO, commented: "The Z20 makes it easy for users to store media files in the cloud and it is especially useful when content is stored on the lower cost Glacier and Azure Archive tiers. It allows users to check that they are rehydrating the correct media files before incurring rehydration and egress fees. Furthermore, it provides users with a self-service to easily restore individual files without the need to bother IT support staff."

The Z20 is a 1 RU rack-mount appliance which comes with four 1 GbE network ports and options for additional 10 and 25 GbE connectivity. It is available from XenData Authorized Partners worldwide and is priced at $9,880 in the USA.

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for video and other applications with high volumes of large files. It offers cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions and highly scalable on-premises active archive systems. XenData has customers in over 95 countries, including government organizations, global media companies and other large corporations. For more information visit: https://xendata.com/

XenData contact:

Alyssa A Pingul

Marketing Specialist

T. +1 925 464 2618

E. aadriano@xendata.com

Contact Information

Alyssa Pingul

Marketing Specialist

+1 (925) 464-2618





SOURCE: XenData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire