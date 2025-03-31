Solomon Global wins 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Global has won a prestigious award for its outstanding service in providing gold bullion to private investors.

The panel-judged ADVFN International Financial Awards (https://uk.advfn.com/awards) recognise and celebrate the best-of-breed products and services across the traditional financial and Fintech industries. As the only commodities company recognised at the 2025 awards, Solomon Global further cements its standing as an industry leader.

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. It prides itself on its outstanding customer reviews and successfully fulfilling orders to over 3,000 individual investors and collectors. It was also recently named 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards, reinforcing its position as a reliable service for both new and seasoned investors.

"In an increasingly uncertain world, gold remains the ultimate safe-haven asset," said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. "At Solomon Global, we take a highly personalised approach, helping clients-whether first-time buyers or seasoned investors-navigate the complexities of the market. By offering tailored strategies, including CGT-free options, we ensure each investor has the right solution to help protect and grow their wealth. Winning this award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence."

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

