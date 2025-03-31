Enovation Brands, Inc.: VOGA Italia Updates Flagship Pinot Grigio Package With Lighter Glass and Easy to Open, Resealable Closure

Enovation Brands, Inc. announces that VOGA Italia has updated the packaging for its Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC (SRP $11.99/750mL; ABV 12%) with a lighter glass bottle and a resealable screw cap closure which replaces synthetic cork.

VOGA Italia Pinot Grigio is now in a lighter, more eco-friendly bottle with a screw cap closure.

New VOGA Italia Pinot Grigio bottle against a blue sky

The new bottle is 20% lighter, reducing case weight by three pounds and pallet weight by 172 pounds. Lightening the weight of the product, and subsequently the container, can reduce the carbon footprint associated with ocean freight, which is a significant contributor to carbon emissions.

Integrating a screw cap closure into the innovative cap that VOGA is known for is an enhancement for casual drinkers, making the bottle easy to open and reclose, improving portability, and maintaining the freshness and characteristics of the wine.

"As our name implies, Enovation Brands is committed to innovation in the wine space. The VOGA brand was created as an innovation for the modern wine consumer, so we continue to innovate as consumer preferences evolve," explains Giovanni Pecora, CEO of Enovation Brands. "Consumers, and in particular younger drinkers entering the wine category, are looking for sustainability when making product choices, and this update offers not only a more eco-friendly package, but one that also enhances consumer convenience."

This lighter bottle aligns with a larger-scale commitment to the environment, as the winery that produces all VOGA wines participates in VIVA, a certification program for sustainability in Italian viticulture.

VOGA Pinot Grigio is crafted from grapes grown in the Delle Venezie DOC, where cool breezes and mineral rich soils allow the grapes to maintain acidity while developing ripe, fruit-forward flavors. The wine displays aromas and flavors of ripe pear, peach, and candied lime, with a lush, elegant finish. Highly pairable, it has the structure to go beyond the typical seafood, chicken, and salad pairings and stand up to rich, creamy pastas and fuller-flavored dishes.

The new VOGA Pinot Grigio package is available nationwide.

VOGA Italia is imported exclusively in the U.S. by Enovation Brands, Inc., Aventura, FL.



About VOGA Italia

Boldly innovative, elegantly unapologetic, and tastefully confident, VOGA Italia is a contemporary wine for the modern consumer. The chic cylinders, elegantly adorned bottles, and inventive closures embody Italian style and craftsmanship. The award-winning wines are full of character and styled to deliver the taste profiles desired by today's wine drinkers. The collection, available nationwide, includes Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC, Moscato IGP, Prosecco Still DOC, Prosecco DOC, Prosecco DOC Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé of Pinot Grigio.

About Enovation Brands, Inc.

Enovation Brands, Inc. is the exclusive importer of VOGA Italia, Gemma di Luna, Ca' Montini, Luna Di Luna, Alberto Nani, She's Always Rosé, Poggio del Concone, Ronco di Sassi, and other Italian wines to the U.S. market. The company is known for its innovative approach and an unwavering commitment to delivering quality wines with exceptional value. The company is headed by brothers Alberto and Giovanni Pecora, the creators of Luna Di Luna, which revolutionized the American wine market by de-mystifying the Italian wine experience for casual consumers. In 2022, Enovation Brands joined the Italian Wine Brands, S.p.A family of companies. Italy's largest private wine group, and first to be listed on the Milan stock exchange, Italian Wine Brands delivers over 180,000,000 bottles of wine worldwide annually from five wineries across Italy.

For a list of winery environmental initiatives, see summary sheet here.

