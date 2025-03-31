Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Acquires Bobcat Power, LLC

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC announced today that, through its construction subsidiary Utility Lines Construction Services, LLC (ULCS), it has acquired Bobcat Power, LLC ("Bobcat Power"), a leading provider of integrated substation infrastructure services based in Waco, Texas from Cotton Creek Capital.

Founded in 2007, Bobcat provides substation infrastructure services, including site work, below-grade, and above-grade construction for utilities, project developers, and construction firms. With over 300 employees, Bobcat Power has emerged as a market leader in the Southwest and Gulf Coast, serving customers throughout central and southwest Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Bobcat Power will join the Asplundh Infrastructure Group of companies that provide a full suite of services including construction and maintenance for overhead and underground power systems, roadway lighting and traffic signals, testing and commissioning, pole inspection and treatment, and storm and emergency recovery services.

"We're excited to welcome Bobcat Power to our One Asplundh family of companies," said CEO Matt Asplundh. "The addition of Bobcat Power further supports our strategy to provide a full suite of safe, cost-effective construction services to our customers."

Dennis MacAleese, Executive Vice President for Construction at Asplundh Infrastructure Group, added: "Bobcat Power's reputation for safety excellence and turnkey substation infrastructure services will help us provide even better value to our utility partners across the entire footprint of the Asplundh Infrastructure Group."

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is a family-owned and managed company headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, PA. Its One Asplundh approach provides a single point of contact to an extensive range of vegetation management, engineering and utility infrastructure services for utilities municipalities and other commercial and industrial customers. Asplundh employs approximately 36,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.asplundh.com.

