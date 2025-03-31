Quanta Global Capital Limited: Quanta Global Capital Announces $10B Green Bond to be Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Secured by AA-rated Insurance and Thermoelectric Waste Heat Recovery Assets

Quanta Global Capital Limited ("Quanta") today announced a new $10 billion bond with five-year maturity and an annual coupon of 7.5%. The fixed income bond is denominated into 100,000 Preferred Notes of $100,000 each paying scheduled interest payments annually every February. Quanta expects to soon announce the listing of the Preferred Notes on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. When listed, the Notes will be secured by a AA-rated insurance wrap and the thermoelectric waste heat recovery project assets.

Quanta selected Nasdaq Stockholm for its global leadership in sustainable bonds. Green bonds make up the majority of all sustainable bonds. Nasdaq reports that, "Sustainable bonds now represent 36% of all new listed bonds in 2024 on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic exchanges, compared to 31% the previous year." The same report expands further upon Nasdaq's focus on the sustainable bond market: "The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) play a central role in helping investors and issuers understand the impact of green investments, while also providing context for bond returns."

A McKinsey sustainability report illustrates the potential of waste heat recovery to support an economical transition from carbon emitting energy production by demonstrating that the achievable savings from adopting a waste heat recovery solution is equal to the annual cost of all natural gas imported to Europe. A research report from Environment Systems Research even suggests that the impact to global warming reductions from adopting waste heat recovery is greater than direct efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Quanta Global is launching an innovative renewable energy project built on a proven thermoelectric waste heat recovery technology. The Smart Thermoelectric Waste Heat Generator (STWHG) has been extensively tested and its real-world performance potential has been validated. The STWHG solution is highly profitable with a projected payback period of Five years. The $10 billion investment from bond proceeds is expected to result in overall electricity generation driving $18.4 billion in annual revenue. A positive operating margin, combined with green energy economic inducements that include carbon credits and tax incentives, results in a projected net profit that exceeds revenues from electricity generation.

For more information on Quanta Global Capital's thermoelectric waste recovery project and the $10 billion bond denominated into 100,000 preferred, Nasdaq Stockholm listed Preferred Notes priced at $100,000 each, please email the company at info@goquanta.com.

About Quanta Global Capital

Quanta Global Capital ("Quanta") is a visionary investment and project management firm dedicated to shaping a sustainable future by fueling innovation across a spectrum of high-impact industries. We go beyond traditional finance to structure bespoke investments that generate exceptional returns from projects contributing to sustainability and social equality.

Quanta is expanding its horizons beyond its marquee renewable energy from thermoelectric waste heat recovery project.

Current initiatives include developing a portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts, seamlessly integrated with world-class health and wellness medical centers. These destinations offer a unique blend of rejuvenation, relaxation, and cutting-edge medical treatments, fostering a holistic approach to well-being. Quanta is actively seeking to acquire healthcare practices for integration into a network of advanced therapies concentrating on holistic wellness that empowers individuals to pursue a longer, healthier life in turn contributing to a healthier world, making America and the rest of the world healthy again.

Additional projects underway are targeting sustainable mining and construction operations. Quanta is focused on mining operations that prioritize environmental responsibility with minimal disruption to the exiting natural ecosystem. Construction industry areas of investment concentration center on sustainable material and infrastructure projects.

Quanta Global Capital is driven by a team of dedicated of exceptionally well-educated professionals passionately dedicated to advancing innovative approaches to improving sustainability. Quanta is committed to making a positive global impact.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our financing plans, including the offering of the Notes and the details thereof, the proposed use of proceeds therefrom, the ultimate allocation of amounts relating to the offering of the Notes to eligible green projects, and other expected effects of the offering of the Notes, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our ability to market and sell the Notes, general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute Quanta's current expectations based on reasonable assumptions.

