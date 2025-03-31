Vibrant® Skin Care: Vibrant Skin Care Revolutionizes Health with the Science of Gut-Brain-Skin Synergy

Bringing the beauty industry its Skintuition® philosophy and a first-of-its-kind photodynamic toner

Skincare just got a major upgrade. Meet Vibrant® Skin Care, the revolutionary line that's redefining beauty from the inside out with a first-of-its-kind photodynamic toner. (We'll get to that.) Developed by the founder of Phoenix-based Vibrant Skin Bar, this cutting-edge collection is fueled by the science of the gut-brain-skin connection to deliver results that go beyond the surface.

"I wanted to create something truly transformative-a skincare line that doesn't just mask problems but actually works with your body's natural systems to enhance your skin's vitality," said Kristina Cadwell, PA-C, Creator of Vibrant® Skin Care. "This line is truly a movement toward healthier, more radiant skin that thrives from the inside out."

Unlike conventional skincare brands that focus solely on external concerns, Vibrant® taps into the body's natural intelligence through its Skintuition® philosophy. This groundbreaking approach explores how the gut microbiome, brain function, and skin health are intricately connected, influencing everything from breakouts to aging.

"The result is microbiome-supportive formulations powered by bioavailable, chirally correct ingredients that work in synergy with the skin, restoring balance and resilience while a result that patients love," said Cadwell.

Vibrant® Skin Care was formulated in collaboration with integrative skincare expert Tina Seitz, whose deep expertise in holistic skin health and biocompatible formulations helped shape the line's advanced, results-driven approach.

Designed to address the root causes of common skincare, Vibrant® is designed to address the root causes of common skin concerns while restoring balance, vitality, and glow. Targeted Solutions Include:

The Vibrant® Blemish System: A next-level approach to acne that supports the microbiome while tackling breakouts at their source. Unlike traditional acne products that strip and weaken the skin, this system calms, nourishes, and strengthens for long-term clarity.

Vibrant® Vitality Serums: A cutting-edge lineup of serums that utilize senotherapy, epigenetic technology, and advanced delivery systems to combat aging from multiple angles. Featuring: Vibrant®-C (Vitamin C + Glutathione) for antioxidant protection and brightening Vibrant®-A (Vitamin A + Peptides) for collagen support and cellular renewal Desert Vibe (Moisture-boosting) for deep hydration and barrier repair Neuro Vibe (Superfood oil) for intense nourishment and a dewy, healthy glow

Vibrant® Elevate Photodynamic Toner: A true industry game-changer, Elevate is a first-of-its-kind photodynamic toner that enhances the benefits of LED light therapy, laser treatments, and even sunlight exposure while providing antioxidant protection and supporting vitamin D absorption.

Vibrant® is formulated by experts in integrative health and skincare, prioritizing science-backed, microbiome-friendly ingredients. Some of the key players include BioFense Lactobacillus Ferment (a probiotic powerhouse), Glutathione and NAC (master antioxidants), Totarol (a plant-derived antibacterial/blemish eraser) and Snow Mushrooms and 1, 3 Beta-Glucan (superhydrators). The line is also free from parabens, artificial fragrances, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, and sulfates.

The full range of Vibrant® Skin Care products, including the 6-Step Blemish System, 4-Step Blemish System, and Vibrant® Vitality Serums, is now available at vibrantskin.com.

About Vibrant Skin Bar

Vibrant Skin Bar is a premier wellness and skincare clinic specializing in integrative treatments that combine advanced dermatological science with holistic health principles. Founded by PA Kristina Cadwell in 2019, Vibrant Skin Bar continues to redefine the beauty industry through innovative skincare solutions that nourish the skin from the inside out. For more information, please visit vibrantskinbar.com.

Media Contact:

Holly morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

480.888.6074

SOURCE: Vibrant® Skin Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire