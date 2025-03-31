Glidewell Partners With Digital Arches to Streamline All-on-X Workflows

OPTISPLINT(R) and ARCHTRACER by Digital Arches are now available through Glidewell to support All-on-X full-arch digital restorations.

Glidewell, industry-leading dental lab and comprehensive provider of surgical and restorative implant solutions, has partnered with Digital Arches to become an official provider of OPTISPLINT®, a high-precision means of enabling digital workflows for All-on-X implant restorations, as well as ARCHTRACER fiducial markers. The partnership was established to expand Glidewell's options for capturing and submitting digital impressions for the BruxZir® Full-Arch Implant Prosthesis, which has been prescribed by thousands of dentists to restore fully edentulous implant cases.

Glidewell and Digital Arches Partnership

The OPTISPLINT features a unique process for the full-arch digital restorative workflow in which scan bodies are placed and then luted together intraorally using a honeycomb frame, creating a verification jig that is easily removed from the mouth for immediate scanning. The OPTISPLINT can also be sent to the lab and used to pour a verified cast prior to restoration fabrication. This process offers a highly predictable means of achieving a passive and highly accurate fit with a fixed full-arch prosthesis.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in streamlining digital workflows for full-arch restorations," said Autumn Shumaker, director of business development and sales at Digital Arches. "In the fast-evolving world of digital dentistry, staying ahead means adopting the right tools, and OPTISPLINT backed by Glidewell is the full-arch game-changer every clinician needs."

Glidewell will directly offer OPTISPLINT and ARCHTRACER to its full-arch customers, including starter packages and single-arch kits that offer everything needed to create the custom verification jig, with options for 4, 5, or 6 scan bodies. The company has also partnered with Digital Arches to provide clinicians with a range of clinical resources to help dentists streamline All-on-X implant treatment with the OPTISPLINT, from how-to videos to detailed clinical appointment guides.

"We're excited to expand our solutions for capturing precise scans for All-on-X workflows," said Darius Raudys, general manager of implants at Glidewell. "Partnering with Digital Arches reinforces our mission to make complex treatment more predictable, efficient and accessible to patients in need of this type of dental rehabilitation."

To learn more about OPTISPLINT, ARCHTRACER and Glidewell's full-arch restorative workflows - clinicians can visit glidewell.com/bip or call 866-861-7955 to speak to a dedicated representative.

