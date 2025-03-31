DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Breaks New Ground With First-Ever Menswear Collection in Collaboration With Perry Ellis

Ushering in its first Menswear partnership to be sold directly by David's, the company is now the number one Weddings and Special Occasions destination for women and men from engagement to wedding to honeymoon and beyond

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the ultimate destination for bridal, wedding planning, and all special occasions, proudly unveils the launch of menswear into its suite of product offerings, in collaboration with Perry Ellis and Perry Ellis subset- Cubavera. Beginning with the launch of accessories today, and suits shortly after in April, this collection expands into occasion-wear for men, offering a versatile and fashion-forward lineup designed to celebrate every moment-from holiday parties to weddings and honeymoons.

Further cementing its status as the premier destination for occasion-wear, the launch of the Menswear Collection reinforces David's as the go-to authority in celebration fashion for men and women, with more offerings across the affordable luxury category.

"David's Bridal has long been a haven for brides and all women alike for special occasions, and with this expansion, it's bringing the same expertise, style, and convenience to men, making it a one-stop destination for all," says Elina Vilk, Chief Business Officer at David's Bridal. "From prom and homecoming to grooms and groomsmen, and even honeymoon looks, we're providing stylish, high-quality options for every milestone. Whether it's a black-tie affair or a destination wedding, this collection has everything you need to ensure he looks and feels his best."

Launching with Perry Ellis' best sellers-from bold bow ties and sleek shoes to dapper dress shirts and stylish suits-the collection delivers quality craftsmanship at accessible prices. With each season, the assortment will expand, including Cubavera just in time for summer.

"At Perry Ellis, we believe style should be effortless, versatile, and accessible for every special occasion. Partnering with David's Bridal allows us to bring our legacy of quality craftsmanship and modern design to a new audience," Says Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President of Perry Ellis International Inc. "Together, we're ensuring that men can look just as polished and confident as their partners for all special occasions."

For the first time, the Menswear Collection will be available to purchase directly from David's Bridal online and in-store coming soon. The collection will launch in phases over the coming months, ultimately featuring 200 curated pieces from both Perry Ellis and Cubavera. Additionally, this expansion into menswear will provide even more opportunities for brides to earn points through David's Diamond Loyalty program - the wedding industry's first loyalty program.

To learn more about the giveaway and versatile looks from the Menswear Collection and shop, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

###

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website , universal wedding registry , robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com







SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire