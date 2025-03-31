Kindeva Appoints Daniel J. Speciale as the New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

ST. LOUIS and WOODBURY, Minn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva, a global CDMO and drug delivery expert, has appointed Daniel J. Speciale as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to strengthen its executive leadership team and drive financial strategy across the organization. As Kindeva continues its growth trajectory, Mr. Speciale will oversee all financial functions, ensuring strong fiscal management, strategic investments, and sustainable business expansion.

"At a time of significant transformation and growth, having a strong financial leader is critical to our success. Dan's extensive expertise in corporate finance, investor relations, and strategic planning will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our global footprint. His leadership will help drive financial excellence, optimize operational efficiency, and maximize value for our stakeholders," said Milton Boyer, CEO of Kindeva.

Mr. Speciale has nearly 20 years of financial leadership and deep healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Most recently, Mr. Speciale served as Senior Vice President, Finance- Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer at Vantive, where he played a key role in establishing financial strategy as the business separated from Baxter in a $3.8 billion sale to Carlyle. Previously, he held senior financial roles at Mallinckrodt, including Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO of the Specialty Generics division, overseeing $800 million in annual revenue while leading the controllership and investor relations functions. He began his career in the assurance practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and his expertise in financial leadership across public and private companies makes him an asset to Kindeva's growth.

Mr. Speciale holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a Master of Accounting Science degree from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Speciale said, "I look forward to joining Kindeva at such a dynamic time in its journey. Financial discipline, strategic investment, and operational efficiency are critical in today's evolving market. I look forward to joining the company and working with the leadership team to drive sustainable growth and long-term success."

