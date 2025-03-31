Onelife Fitness Announces $14 Million Investment in New 68,000 Sq Ft Club in Birmingham, Alabama

NEW DESIGN EXPERIENCE PRIORITIZES COMMUNITY AND MEMBERS

Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known as the 'best value in fitness' for its member focus, premium amenities, and affordable prices, is excited to announce a $14 million investment to develop a state-of-the-art Sports Club at 801 Doug Baker Blvd., in Lee Branch, Birmingham, AL. Designed with members in mind, Onelife Fitness Lee Branch will offer the latest in cardio and strength training, functional turf workout areas, an indoor saltwater pool, group fitness classes, and sought-after recovery amenities like cold plunges and saunas -all at affordable rates. The Onelife Fitness Lee Branch club will recast the former AMC movie theatre as the ultimate fitness destination and is set to be the largest the company has built in recent years, spanning 68,000 square feet. Building on our commitment to growth and innovation, this new club, the second Onelife Fitness location in Alabama, is set to generate over 100 new jobs within the local Birmingham community, with more locations to follow.

Future Onelife Fitness Lee Branch, Birmingham, AL



"At Onelife Fitness, our members are at the heart of everything we do. Each new club embodies our commitment to empowering people to live healthier, stronger, and happier lives. We're excited to welcome Lee Branch to the Onelife family and are thrilled to be making an ongoing financial and wellness commitment to the Birmingham community," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "Onelife Fitness McCalla, our first club in the Birmingham area, is already under construction and will open a preview center in May, with the club opening to members by the end of this year."

"Onelife Fitness Lee Branch is a perfect location for us to renovate an existing space that will anchor the Birmingham community and local businesses. We will be rolling out our new flagship design at Lee Branch that focuses on the holistic member experience, with engaging spaces and areas for people to connect with one another. At Onelife Fitness, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality fitness and wellness experiences, and our expansion into Birmingham fulfills on our mission to enable more people to prioritize their fitness and well-being in a supportive environment. With premium amenities and affordable rates, Onelife Fitness continues to expand and reach as many communities as possible across the Mid-Atlantic and Southern states." added Gorfine.

The new Birmingham club will serve as a community hub, allowing people to connect and thrive. It will feature a wide range of state-of-the-art facilities and services, including:

Indoor saltwater pool, whirlpool, and in-ground cold plunge for the ultimate relaxation and recovery

Top-of-the-line strength and cardio equipment to cater to all fitness levels

Boutique-style fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, and APEX-HITT for diverse workout options

Holistic Mind & Body Studio with barre, yoga, and Pilates classes to nurture mental and physical well-being

Extensive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms and free weights for serious athletes

Large functional athletic turf training areas for dynamic workouts

Strike boxing studio for high-intensity training

Advanced cycling studio for high-energy training

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, red light therapy, and percussion and compression therapy for comprehensive recovery

Kids club for children ages 3 months to 11 years, featuring a gaming area, basketball, and cinema so parents can focus on their wellness while their young ones play

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms with saunas, and more

Inviting and comfortable sitting areas designed to encourage social interaction, making it easy for members to engage before or after their workouts

Discover more about the new club at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/lee-branch. For career opportunities go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

