CPI Europe AG

CPI Europe AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



31.03.2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 27.3.2025 Overview 1. Issuer: CPI Europe AG (IMMOFINANZ AG) 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Radovan Vitek 4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s., CPI Property Group S.A. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.3.2025 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

75,00 %

3,44 %

78,44 %

138 669 711 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

75,00 %

1,64 %

76,64 %

Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 104 004 581 75,00 % SUBTOTAL A 104 004 581 75,00 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 268 714 1,64 % Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 500 000 1,80 % SUBTOTAL B.2 4 768 714 3,44 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Radovan Vitek 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Whislow Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Vitek Family Trust 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Trust KAMV 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 5 Pasalida, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 6 Amonita, a.s. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7 Perilomid, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8 Bisazam, a.s. 7 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9 Gentaviana, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 10 Estodanto, a.s. 6,8,9 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 11 Nuclesot, a.s. 10 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 12 Mustonaria, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13 Adauteis, a.s. 6,8,12 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14 Meganeura, a.s. 13 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 15 Carbiomys, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 16 Gerocasiata, a.s. 6,8,15 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 17 Proluesta, a.s. 16 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 18 Azdarid, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 19 Gornopsia, a.s. 18 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 20 Rugopsia, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 21 Senecate, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 22 Ravento S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 23 Efimacor S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 24 Larnoya Invest S.à.r.l. 23 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 25 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,22,23,24 2,00 % 3,44 % 5,44 % 26 CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. 25 73,00% 0,00% 73,00%

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: This notification is made in relation to modifications of the structure of undertakings controlled by Mr. Vitek, without notifiable changes in the aggregate indirect shareholding of Mr. Vitek in CPI Europe AG. Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI Property Group S.A.. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI Property Group S.A.. CPI Property Group S.A. holds 2% (rounded) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG, 2.268.714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3GA61) and 250 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long CPI Europe AG (AT0000A3K2V1). CPI Property Group S.A. holds 100% in CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. CPI EUROPE HOLDING 1, a.s. holds 73% (rounded) of the ordinary shares in CPI Europe AG. Vienna am 27.3.2025



