Dunlop Sports Americas: Unleash Powerful Distance and Performance With Srixon's Brand-New Q-STAR ULTISPEED

Set to deliver blistering ball speeds and extreme distance on every swing, SRIXON® is introducing a brand new golf ball to their highly acclaimed lineup: Q-STAR ULTISPEED. The new ball from Srixon is the brand's first since Q-STAR TOUR, which was introduced in 2017. With a distance-focused approach and superior performance, golfers can experience the perfect balance of power and control without compromise.

Originally introduced in Japan, Q-STAR ULTISPEED is now set to launch in North America after undergoing significant advancements from its predecessors, incorporating Srixon's tour-proven technology into all three layers. With its unique 3-piece construction, Q-STAR ULTISPEED is Srixon's longest golf ball yet, offering impressive distance while maintaining a soft feel.

"The new Q-STAR ULTISPEED has taken years of research and innovation," said Brian Schielke, Vice President of Business Planning at Srixon. "We tested hundreds of materials to find the right balance of feel and performance to maximize what this ball could do. The result is a truly dynamic golf ball that gives players those extra yards they're looking for tee-to-green, along with great feel and control."

The development of this ball is unique, as it began as an ultra-firm, non-conforming prototype with a compression of around 115, making it virtually unplayable. Over time, Srixon fine-tuned the design, maintaining its exceptional speed and distance while softening the feel to specifically suit the R-flex golfer. The result is a ball that maximizes distance without compromising playability, poised to make a meaningful difference in players' performance.

ULTISPEED Technology

The Q-STAR ULTISPEED's upgraded FastLayer Core was meticulously developed to deliver higher balls speeds, while minimizing the variations in hardness typically found in the core of distance golf balls. Using Srixon's signature soft-to-firm approach, the core enhances speed off the clubface to produce better ball speeds and maximize distance on every swing.

Additional Features & Benefits

338 Speed Dimple Pattern : This thoroughly crafted technology is engineered to optimize aerodynamics and reduce drag, allowing the golf ball to effortlessly cut through the air for unparalleled distance and accuracy.

Soft, Thin Cover: Ensures more greenside spin and a softer feel on pitches, chips, and putts, while still maintaining the high-speed benefits of a distance ball.

For more information on the all-new Q-STAR ULTISPEED from Srixon, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Retail Information & Pricing

Q-STAR ULTISPEED: $29.99

Srixon's Q-STAR ULTISPEED is available in both Pure White and Tour Yellow

Launch Date: March 31, 2025

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

