EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global firm specializing in operational strategy and performance improvement, today announced that ARGO-EFESO will now be rebranded entirely as EFESO Management Consultants. This decision follows the company's broader expansion efforts across the Americas recently announcing Edwin Bosso as head of the Americas region -and aims to strengthen EFESO's global brand recognition and unified presence worldwide.

Building on EFESO's 2022 acquisition of Argo Consulting, the transition from ARGO-EFESO to EFESO Management Consultants is a natural progression for the firm. "One unified brand strengthens our position as a leading operations consulting firm and underscores our dedication to delivering impactful results for our clients," said Edwin Bosso, Managing Partner Americas and CEO USA for EFESO. "I also want to express my sincere gratitude to our colleagues from ARGO-EFESO. Their hard work and commitment have strengthened our capabilities, and I am excited for what we will continue to achieve together."

EFESO's global presence has been bolstered through several acquisitions, including Argo Consulting, which enhanced capabilities in operations strategy, performance improvement, and operational due diligence. The decision to rebrand ARGO-EFESO as EFESO Management Consultants symbolizes the final integration step, offering clients a single, globally recognized firm that can seamlessly address challenges across regions and sectors.

"Our unified brand embodies the enduring strength of our global presence," added Bruno Machiels, Co-CEO of EFESO Group. "Our clients benefit from a fully connected network of consultants worldwide, leveraging deep operational insights to drive real results in manufacturing, supply chain and R&D, both for industrial and private equity clients." By consolidating its brand identity, EFESO continues to expand its long history of delivering lasting operational and financial improvements, supported by investments from Eurazeo and TowerBrook Capital Partners.

"As a single, globally recognized firm, EFESO Management Consultants is better positioned to help companies unlock efficiency, sustainability, and transformation-wherever in the world they operate. I also want to thank the ARGO-EFESO team for the amazing contributions to our group's success," said Luca Lecchi, Co-CEO of EFESO Group.

