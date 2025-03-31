Anzeige
31.03.2025
Rhino Investments Group Announces Acquisition of The Promenade Bolingbrook in Bolingbrook, IL

Finanznachrichten News

BOLINGBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Rhino Investments Group (Rhino), a leading Las Vegas-based commercial real estate firm specializing in value-add investments, is pleased to announce that it has acquired an interest in The Promenade Bolingbrook, a premier open-air lifestyle centre located at Boughton Rd & I-355, Bolingbrook, IL.

Spanning approximately 778,000 square feet, Promenade Bolingbrook is a rare LEED-certified lifestyle center featuring a diverse mix of 73 national and local retailers. The center's prime location provides exceptional access via major highways I-355 and I-55, and it benefits from its position within a dynamic, family-oriented market. The property is situated within a 5-mile radius of over 200,000 residents with an average household income of $118,176, offering robust consumer demand and a significant daytime population.

"We are thrilled to help redevelop this Asset and we truly believe in The Promenade Bolingbrook, an exceptional asset in a rapidly growing market that is underserved," said Sanjiv Chopra, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Rhino Investments Group. "This asset is a perfect fit with our strategy of targeting high-quality, well-located properties with strong tenant mixes and significant upside potential. We look forward to enhancing the property's performance, expanding its leasing opportunities, and reinforcing its position as a key retail destination in the area."

The Promenade Bolingbrook offers a unique opportunity for further value creation through leasing available spaces, which range from 700 to 30,000 square feet, catering to a variety of retail and lifestyle needs.

About Rhino Investments Group
Rhino Investments Group is a leading commercial real estate firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in value-add investments across retail and commercial real estate. With a proven track record of successful acquisitions and asset management, Rhino focuses on transforming properties to deliver exceptional returns for investors. For more information, visit www.rhinoig.com.

Media Contact:
Rhino Investments Group
Tim Ednoff
tednoff@rhioig.com

SOURCE: Rhino Investments



