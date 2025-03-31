Anzeige
Petrofac Limited: NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Petrofac Limited: NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS 
31-March-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 March 2025 
 
 
NOTICE OF PLAN MEETINGS 
 
 
At the Convening Hearing for Petrofac's financial restructuring which took place before the English Court on 20 March 
2025, the Court directed that 12 meetings of the Plan Companies and the creditors specified in the Restructuring Plans, 
will be convened on Wednesday 23 April 2025 at 10.00 BST (the "Plan Meetings"). 
 
Seven Plan Meetings will be convened by Petrofac Limited (PL) and five Plan Meetings will be convened by Petrofac 
International UAE LLC (PIUL) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Restructuring Plans. 
 
Further information on the Plan Meetings, including the creditor classes for these meetings, and information on how to 
submit a vote, is included in the Explanatory Statement available to creditors at https://deals.is.kroll.com/petrofac, 
and accompanied by a Shareholder Explanatory Letter available to shareholders at https://deals.is.kroll.com/ 
petrofac-fsma-shareholders. All creditors are encouraged to read the Explanatory Statement in full. 
 
Further to its announcement dated 6 March 2025, the Group draws the attention of shareholders to the appointment of Jon 
Yorke as the Advocate to consider and respond to views of retail investors and report on those matters to the Court. 
Those who held shares between 7 October 2005 and 5 October 2021 and think they may have a claim that is affected by the 
Restructuring Plan, are encouraged to contact Mr Yorke, without charge, by emailing ia@pl-plan.co.uk. Doing so will not 
affect your legal rights. 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
David Boyde 
Investor Relations Consultant 
david.boyde@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380718 
EQS News ID:  2109424 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
