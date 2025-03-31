Alta Equipment Group Names Jonathan Hesener President of Material Handling

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Hesener as President of Alta Material Handling, effective immediately. Hesener will report directly to CEO Ryan Greenawalt and assume responsibility for Alta's enterprise-wide material handling operations, including PeakLogix, the company's engineered systems business.

Hesener joins Alta with a diverse leadership background, including senior roles at General Electric, service as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, and most recently as Chief Sales Officer at Equipment Depot. His experience spans mergers and acquisitions, sales strategy, and large-scale operational integration, areas that remain a core focus of Alta's growth strategy.

"Jonathan brings a thoughtful, disciplined approach to leadership, informed by experience across both private and public organizations," said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta Equipment Group. "In addition to his track record in corporate development initiatives and commercial execution, what stood out is how closely he aligns with the values we hold at Alta. His leadership style reflects the guiding principles that define our culture-Invest in the Best, Passion for Excellence, One Team, Mutual Respect, and Customers for Life. Jonathan brings a strong sense of trust, accountability, and a high level of energy to everything he does. We're pleased to have him join the team."

As President of Material Handling, Hesener will focus on strengthening performance across Alta's regional operations, supporting OEM and customer relationships, and advancing the company's integration and growth priorities.

"I'm excited to be joining Alta and contributing to a business with a strong sense of purpose and culture," said Jonathan Hesener. "Alta has made significant strides in building a scalable platform with an emphasis on people, process, and customer relationships. I look forward to partnering with the team to build on that foundation and continue delivering value."

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 40 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altg.com .

