The Everen Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Karyn Peixoto to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, based in the Bermuda office, effective April 1, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331475520/en/

Karyn Peixoto, Everen Group

Since joining the Everen Group in December 2022 as VP HR Administration, Karyn has been instrumental in shaping the Group's people strategies, building a strong company culture, and leading initiatives to attract, develop, and retain top talent.

In her expanded role as part of the Executive Leadership Team, Ms. Peixoto will continue to lead the company's HR function with a focus on aligning people strategies with the Group's business objectives, working with the Executive Leadership Team to develop and deliver strategic initiatives, driving employee engagement, and fostering a high-performing workplace.

Commenting on her promotion, Robert Foskey, President CEO of the Everen Group, said: "Karyn's promotion is a well-earned recognition of her leadership and significant contributions to the Group, positioning us well for long-term success in the energy insurance market.

"Her considerable experience, together with her sound judgment and leadership skills, have been pivotal in building a strong team at the Everen Group. She brings a strategic mindset and tremendous energy to her role, as well as a deep commitment to creating a positive work environment for our employees."

About Everen Group:

The Everen Group a group of leading energy insurance companies based in Bermuda includes two distinct operating companies providing complementary products: Everen and Everen Specialty. Everen is the largest energy insurance mutual company in the world, operating for over 50 years and acting as a pure mutual owned by its member shareholders. Its underwriting is 100% supported by its own balance sheet with no third-party capital and it offers up to $450 million of per occurrence limits. Everen Specialty is an industry owned commercial (re)insurer offering property and casualty insurance and reinsurance for members and non-members. Everen Specialty also has a subsidiary, OCIL Specialty, Ltd (OSL), writing U.S. surplus lines business through OSL Insurance Services (OISI), a managing general agent based in Houston, Texas.

For further information about the Everen Group, please visit www.everengroup.bm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250331475520/en/

Contacts:

For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact:

Elizabeth Deacon, Communications Manager on elizabeth.deacon@everengroup.bm