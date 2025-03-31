PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Bragging Rights: Patriot Payroll Crowned "Best for Tax Filing" by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Payroll Software" lists Patriot Payroll as "Best for Tax Filing," thanks to Patriot's tax-related functions and tax filing guarantee.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2025 Best Payroll Software rankings -and named Patriot Payroll the "Best for Tax Filing." Outshining major competitors, Patriot also received a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Filing and depositing payroll taxes is a complex and stressful process for many business owners in the United States. The IRS charges hefty penalties-up to 15% of the unpaid deposit plus interest -on employers that don't make employment tax deposits on time, in the right amount, or in the right way.

Patriot's Full Service Payroll handles federal, state, and local tax filings and deposits for employers. Patriot being known as the best payroll software for tax filing underscores the company's commitment to stress-free payroll by providing top-notch software and free USA-based support.

"Filing and depositing payroll taxes is a burden small business owners don't want," says Ida Starling, Payroll & Tax Product Manager. "We're not the only payroll provider that offers tax filing and depositing services, but U.S. News & World Report's ranking affirms what our customers already know-we are the best at it."

U.S. News & World Report compared price, tax filing support, integrations and automations, and more to determine which popular payroll software options made the 2025 Best Payroll Software list.

Patriot Payroll clinched the "Best for Tax Filing" ranking thanks to its:

Year-end payroll tax filing

Tax filing reports for each tax year (broken into quarters)

Federal, state, and local tax filing

Tax filing reliability guarantee

"There's no doubt that our U.S. tax filing support sweetens the deal for customers, especially since we promptly address questions," Ida added. "That's almost unheard of today."

