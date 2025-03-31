Investments & Wealth Institute Awards Recognize Best of the Best in Investment and Wealth Management Industry during Its Experience 2025 Annual Conference

The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute) - the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors - presented four awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the investment and wealth management body of knowledge during a special awards ceremony at the Institute's annual flagship annual conference, Experience 2025, in Austin on March 31, 2025.

Investment Consulting Impact Award

The Investment Consulting Impact Award honors individuals who have made an outstanding contribution and demonstrated commitment to the field of investment consulting, including contributions to industry-specific technology or advances in the advisor skill set.

The 2025 honoree is Roger Ibbotson, PhD, Professor in the Practice Emeritus of Finance at Yale School of Management and Chairman of Zebra Capital Management.

As Founder, Advisor, and Former Chairman of Ibbotson Associates, he has made significant contributions to financial research. His co-authored work with Rex Sinquefield, "Stocks, Bonds, Bills, and Inflation," is a standard reference on capital market returns.

Ibbotson's recent publications include Popularity: A Bridge between Classical and Behavioral Finance and "Lifetime Financial Advice." He has also co-authored The Equity Risk Premium with William Goetzmann and two books on global investing with Gary Brinson. A respected thought leader, he serves on editorial boards of trade and academic journals and regularly contributes to industry publications.

Wealth Management Impact Award

The Wealth Management Impact Award honors individuals who have contributed exceptional advancements in the field of private wealth management, embodied by the Investments & Wealth Institute Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) program. The award recognizes key innovations and thought leadership in any of the following CPWA knowledge domains: human dynamics, wealth management strategies, client specialization, and legacy planning.

The 2025 honoree is Dorothy E. Bossung, CFP®, ?CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®. Bossung is Senior Director at Choreo, advising high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments on asset preservation and growth. With over 35 years of experience, she provides objective financial solutions for retiring executives, business owners, and widows.

Prior to Choreo, Bossung also held leadership positions previously at a boutique wealth management firm, as well as at Deloitte, Arthur Andersen, and Ernst & Young. She has held key governance positions, including Board Chair of the Institute (and still a current member of the Board through 2025), as well as other board roles with the Financial Planning Association, National Association of Women Business Owners, and Estate Planning Council of Metropolitan Detroit.

Bossung has for decades played an instrumental role in the development of many of the most rigorous of the certification examinations required for financial advisory professionals - Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®), and Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certifications. Her long-standing volunteer commitment demonstrates a deep dedication to ensuring these certifications reflect the essential knowledge and competencies examinees must master to deliver meaningful outcomes for their clients.

Bossung currently serves on the Hearing Committee for the National Futures Association, continuing her advocacy for professional excellence in wealth management.

Journal Research Award

The Journal Research Award honors the author(s) of an original article representing the best writing for the previous year germane to investment consulting and/or private wealth management published in the Journal of Investment Consulting or the Retirement Management Journal.

The 2025 honoree is Javier Estrada, PhD, for his article, "Retirement Planning: A Comprehensive Approach" (RMJ Vol. 13, No. 1, 2024). Estrada is Professor of Finance, IESE Business School, in Barcelona, Spain.?

?Honorable distinction was posthumously awarded to James B. Sandidge, JD, for his article, "When a Guarantee Isn't a Guarantee" (JIC Vol. 23, No. 1, 2024). Sandidge was Principal at The Sandidge Group.

Investments & Wealth Institute Writing Award

The Investments & Wealth Institute Writing Award honors Investments & Wealth Institute members for their excellent editorial contributions to the newly rebranded Investments & Wealth Review during the previous year (formerly known as Investments & Wealth Monitor).

The 2025 honoree is John Nersesian, CIMA®, CPWA®, for his article, "Managing Concentration Risk" (May/June 2024). Nersesian is Senior Consultant of Advisor Education at PIMCO?.

Honorable distinction was awarded to Steve Dean, CFA®, and Lance Lehman, CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®,? for their article, "Are Your Clients Missing a 'Free Lunch'? An Advisor's Guide to Investing in Alternatives" (September/October 2024). Dean is Chief Investment Officer and Lehman is Senior Wealth Advisor at Compound Planning.?

Honorable distinction was also awarded to John W. Moore, CFA®, CAIA®, CMT®, and? William R. Moore III, CPWA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP®, CAP®, for their article, "A Virtuous Cycle of Trust: Proactive Approaches that Tie Portfolio Management to Client Relationships" (July/August 2024). John Moore is Director of Investments? and William Moore is Private Wealth Advisor at Stratview Wealth Management?

Learn more about the Institute's awards and read the award-winning articles at https://investmentsandwealth.org/about/awards.

