Creative Market, the premier marketplace for high-quality design assets, just made font discovery effortless with the launch of Font Finder , a powerful tool that instantly identifies fonts from any uploaded image. Whether it's a typeface spotted in the wild, an old design file with missing fonts, or a specific glyph that captures your attention, Font Finder bridges the gap between inspiration and execution.

Meet Creative Market's New Font Finder: 380,000+ Fonts at Your Fingertips



Leveraging a database of over 380,000 fonts from leading independent designers and proprietary matching technology, Font Finder streamlines the search for typography that fits your project's aesthetic. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and guesswork-just upload an image and get precise font matches in seconds, on desktop and mobile.

Why Font Finder is a Game-Changer for Designers

Typography fuels branding, marketing, and design projects, but tracking down the right font has always been a challenge-until now. Font Finder eliminates that friction by offering three powerful ways to level up your workflow on desktop and mobile:

Identify Fonts from Old Projects - Missing a font from an archived design? Upload a screenshot and find the exact match (or a close alternative) instantly.

Discover Similar Fonts - Have a favorite typeface and want more like it? Use Font Finder to explore curated suggestions in the same style.

Capture Fonts in the Wild - See typography on packaging, posters, or signage that you want to use? Snap a photo and upload it for instant identification.

For branding experts, designers, and marketers, Font Finder cuts down search time and keeps typography selections precise and on-brand.

Shaping the Future of Font Discovery

Creative Market continues to build tools that simplify design workflows. Font Finder integrates seamlessly with Creative Market's font library, allowing users to browse, purchase, and download professional-grade typefaces without leaving the platform.

"Inspiration can strike anywhere, and Font Finder makes it easier than ever to bring typography ideas to life," said Nora Keller, VP of Product at Creative Market. "This tool reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting designers with smart, intuitive solutions that make creativity more accessible."

The launch of Font Finder follows other major developments at Creative Market, including enhanced search filters in the Fonts category, Team Shops to streamline business font licensing, and a brand new Design Deals section -all designed to empower the global creative community.

Try Font Finder Today

Font Finder is now live and available to all users. Try it today at creativemarket.com/font-finder and experience the fastest way to identify, discover, and integrate fonts into your creative projects.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

