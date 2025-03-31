Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 13, 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 24 March 2025 and 28 March 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 571,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
(number of shares):
Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):
Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):
24 March 2025
106,000
331.7656
35,167,153.60
25 March 2025
110,000
328.5135
36,136,485.00
26 March 2025
115,000
321.9059
37,019,178.50
27 March 2025
115,000
311.4573
35,817,589.50
28 March 2025
125,000
313.7998
39,224,975.00
Total accumulated
over week 13
571,000
321.1303
183,365,381.60
Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program
1,440,966
317.4781
457,475,190.19
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 28 March 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued
shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares
owned by EQT AB3
61,365,157
-
61,365,157
Number of outstanding
shares
1,180,145,754
496,056
1,180,641,810
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
